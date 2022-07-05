Ursula Jacob: Online abusers should be 'pitied' but face repercussions

Wexford camogie legend Ursula Jacob says those who abuse her online should be 'pitied' and believes they wouldn't dare confront her in person.

The four-time All-Ireland winner issued a strong statement on Monday hitting back at 'faceless cowards' who had ridiculed her online.

Jacob worked as an analyst for RTÉ TV during their live coverage of Saturday's All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Kilkenny and Clare.

She said that she noticed critical comments about her voice and accent, as well as her gender, while online the following morning.

Speaking on South East Radio, pregnant Jacob revealed that it bothered and upset her so much that she started to draw up her statement while at a hospital in Wexford for an ante-natal appointment on Monday morning.

Jacob said the 'toxic' abuse of public figures has gotten so 'out of control' that it needs to be reined in by authorities.

"Would that person come up to me on the street and say, 'I can't stand you'," blasted Jacob, who admitted that dealing with the flak is affecting her enjoyment of the role.

"I'm speaking alongside some of my heroes, like Anthony Daly, Jackie Tyrrell, and they're all so appreciative and supportive of me but why should me or any of the other pundits have to suffer any longer?

"I am not saying this is going to change the world but hopefully it makes one or two people at least think before they type stuff up on social media and go to a personal, low level with this whole hiding behind keyboards. It's gone out of control, it's toxic.

"Funnily enough, I have to laugh, very rarely do they actually comment about my knowledge of the game or my analysis, or my contribution because they know that's up to the standard that's required.

"I'm not there for tokenism, I'm not there to make up numbers, I've got a voice and I want to give my opinion and I'm happy to do that and to work alongside the lads.

"I don't view myself any different than the lads when I'm talking about a hurling game. Why can I not speak about a hurling game as much as any male can speak about a camogie game?

"These people (who criticise) have probably achieved very little in their own life, probably have too much time on their hands, and when the only thing they can comment on is my Wexford accent, or my voice, or the fact that I'm a woman working on a hurling match, they're very, very sad. They have to be pitied in some ways but there should be some kind of repercussions.

"I don't think anyone at this stage should be allowed to set up a Facebook page, or Twitter profile, without having photo ID and a proper email address. There has to be accountability."