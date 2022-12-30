Candlelit vigil to honour those who died or suffered on trolleys at UHL

A candlelight vigil to express solidarity with every patient who died or suffered while on a trolley in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) is to be held on Saturday outside the hospital.

It comes as figures show that 121,318 patients were forced to wait on trolleys this year in Irish hospitals, making it the worst year for hospital overcrowding on record.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Orgnisation (INMO), UHL and Cork University Hospital (CUH) were the most overcrowded hospitals in the country this year; UHL admitted 18,028 without beds from January to December, while CUH had 12,439.

Marie McMahon, whose husband Tommy Wynne died on a trolley at UHL in 2019, said the vigil organised by the MidWest Hospital Campaign is intended to put a human face to the overcrowding crisis.

“There is a human behind every number here, that is the bottom line," she said.

An investigation is currently under way into the death of Aoife Johnston from Shannon in Co Clare, who died from meningitis at UHL on the Monday before Christmas. It has been reported that the 16-year-old spent up to 16 hours on a trolley.

On the day she passed away, 92 patients were on trolleys at the hospital.

'Horrendous year'

Ms McMahon said: "There seems to be very little care about the midwest region. Over Christmas, people couldn't access a doctor. It's the end of another horrendous year, and we are hoping for a better 2023.

"It's a gathering for people to come together who lost loved ones, or who spent hours and have been traumatised by their experiences in the emergency department."

The figures from the INMO show that in December alone, 11,842 patients waited on trolleys at hospitals around the country.

UHL and CUH were also the most overcrowded hospitals throughout December.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said this year's figures were "dangerous" and "intolerable".

“Our members have spent this year working in a constant state of crisis. Nurses are unfortunately ending this year how they started it ­— firefighting intolerable overcrowding coupled with highly transmissable viruses and infections."

On Friday, 570 patients were without a bed in Irish hospitals, she added.

"We know from experience that in the first weeks of January that trolley figures could have the potential to nearly double.

"The State cannot walk into the next week unprepared for what could be a severe overcrowding crisis."

The vigil will take place at UHL from 4pm.