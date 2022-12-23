Varadkar: All resources will be deployed to tackle hospital overcrowding

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said all resources will be deployed to tackle the hospital overcrowding and trolley crisis over the Christmas period.

It comes as Mr Varadkar and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly are to meet with senior Health Service Executive officials later today to discuss the surge in winter virus infections which has put significant pressure on hospitals.

However, Mr Varadkar said it is not about "ascribing blame", adding that he has full confidence in Mr Donnelly.

"We have responded, we've almost 1,000 more beds in the system than we had two years ago, more than 1,000 if you include community beds. That's the equivalent of three major hospitals just in the past two years or so.

"More doctors, nurses, midwives [are] working in the system than was ever the case in our public health service and a bigger budget than ever, but notwithstanding that, we're going to face very serious pressures over the winter period," Mr Varadkar told journalists attending a briefing in Government Buildings.

He said he will be telling senior HSE officials that "we want all resources available to be deployed now and throughout the winter to minimise the impact on patients and to demonstrate to our hard-working healthcare staff that we're on their side and we're doing everything we can to make it easier."

Mr Varadkar added: "On the issue of hospital overcrowding and on the trolley crisis, I don't really think it's about ascribing blame like we know why this is happening, we have a rapidly rising population, we have an ageing population, we have more people than ever surviving into later life.

"Whether anyone is to blame for that or not is for other people to determine. And I think people will be fair-minded in that regard."

The Taoiseach said that life-expectancy in Ireland is now the highest in Europe, which he said is "a reflection of our good public health and wellbeing".

He said the health system is now facing an "unusual situation" with three viruses in circulation — Covid, RSV and influenza. On top of this is a "whole lot of unmet health needs" which he said people did not get during the pandemic when a lot of the health service was shut down.