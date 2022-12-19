Covid and flu infections rise while RSV cases dip slightly

The chief medical officer has warned that Covid-19 infections are rising again, with hospitals also treating a growing number of flu patients.

Professor Breda Smyth also said numbers of young children in hospital with RSV remain very high. Data collected through genome sequencing shows Covid-19 BQ.1 variant has recently increased and now represents over 50% of cases.

“The increase in circulation of BQ.1, and its sub-lineages, in Ireland may contribute to an increase in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations in the coming weeks and months,” she told the Irish Examiner.

“The overall epidemiological situation in Ireland indicates that the number of reported and detected infections, and the total number of hospitalised Covid-19 cases has increased, to 515 as of 16th December.”

There are now 614 Covid patients in hospitals, the highest number since late July and a jump of 99 people since Friday’s figures. The overall number includes 12 people admitted to ICU.

Prof. Smyth added: “The Covid-19 burden on acute hospital care remains significant.”

In a report sent to the Health Minister on December 9 and just published, she said the data shows a 8.7% increase in positive Covid test results compared to the week before, using PCR testing. She also reported a 9.5% increase in positive results using antigen testing, during the same time.

Outbreaks are also being monitored in nursing homes, and while these are rising the number of cases linked to each outbreak has stayed low, at less than 11.

Other viruses

This is the first winter that Covid-19 co-exists alongside large case numbers from other potentially serious viruses, with the HSE warning of uncertainty around the months ahead.

In the first week of December, 46% of RSV cases were among under-fours, the CMO reported. “(RSV) remains at very high levels in Ireland,” she told the minister.

The most recent weekly figures available, up to December 10, continue to show large numbers of cases at 665 which is, however, slightly down on the week before when this stood at 678.

Between January and mid-December some 4,666 cases of influenza were reported, compared to just six cases during the same period last year.

Last week, there were 677 new cases reported, a sharp rise from the 371 reported the week before. The CMO said flu viruses are now circulating.