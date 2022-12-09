'Solidarity and friendship' at Christmas concert for Cork's Ukrainian community

“It’s rather difficult to create something beautiful when there is hell in your motherland,” said Victoria Tymoshchuk of Kalyna Choir, as she prepared to go on stage for a special Christmas concert for Cork’s Ukrainian community.

“It’s a great responsibility for each member of the choir because they will be participating in something big and very important for them. Our choir is unique as there are participants from every region of Ukraine, so today you will hear the voice of Ukraine."

The event was attended by Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko, who expressed her gratitude to people in Cork. Families from accommodation centres in Millstreet, Youghal, Kanturk, and Cork city were bussed to the concert.

The concert was moved from City Hall's Millennium Hall to the larger concert hall after demand for the free tickets exceeded expectations.

“We are really grateful to all Corkonians for hosting and welcoming our Ukrainians with open arms, and for doing everything possible to help them settle in the best way here,” said ambassador Larysa Gerasko.

"This event is really important for Ukrainians to feel a part of the community in a foreign country, because they are far away from home.

“It’s very important for Ukrainians to feel your support, not only through humanitarian support, but through solidarity and friendship.”

Cork Education and Training Board (ETB) organised the event alongside the Cork Academy of Music and a new Ukrainian School in Cork that was launched earlier on Thursday.

“We will be presenting small mementos of Christmas in Cork to the families and young people we have been linking with since February,” Cork ETB’s Mick Finn said before the concert.

We hope [the concert] will provide some solace, comfort, and joy to our Ukrainian friends who will spend this Christmas with us.

The night began with a formal ceremony where Irish and Ukrainian flags were paraded on stage, including by an Irish and a Ukrainian soldier, to roaring applause.

The Kalyna Choir on stage in last night's concert organised for Ukrainian families spending Christmas in Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

The Irish and Ukrainian national anthems filled the vast hall packed with Ukrainian and Irish people. Even a rogue shout of “G'wan Ukraine!” was heard in a Cork accent after 'Amhrán na bhFiann'.

The soldiers were presented with bread and salt on stage — a sign of trust and hospitality in Ukrainian culture — and city councillors and the ambassador addressed the audience.

Kalyna choir, Cork’s first Ukrainian choir, which was set up in October, sang a range of numbers including traditional Ukrainian songs.

Afterwards, a candlelit procession of blue and yellow lights filled the room, and a powerful minute’s silence ended the evening.

Yulia Rudan, a member of Kalyna Choir, who also sang solo songs in Ukrainian, said you can “feel the sense of Ukraine” through its music.

Ukrainians are keen to reclaim Christmas as the most important holiday after the new year was prioritised under the Soviet Union, she said, and stressed it was an “important and emotional” event for the community in Cork.