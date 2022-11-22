Cork’s Ukrainian Choir appeals for support to play series of Christmas concerts

Cork’s first Ukrainian Choir has appealed for support ahead of a series of Christmas concerts where they hope to “express our sadness, our hope and pain” through music, and connect with the local community.

The 20-strong choir has become a source of great comfort to members of the Ukrainian community in recent weeks, and organisers are keen to share their culture with the rest of Cork.

After receiving much attention since their first gathering last month, the Kalyna Choir has secured Christmas concerts in Cork City Hall on December 8 and 12, performances at the Carraig Centre in Ballincollig where they practice, and radio appearances in the coming weeks.

The choir has applied for funding to support their work, but in the short term are seeking assistance in buying uniforms, instruments and compensation for the choir’s conductor.

Choir co-founder Viktoria Tymoshchuk said it has become a “small motherland” for Ukrainians forced to flee their homes and seek protection in Ireland, creating a cultural space to gather, share ideas and receive psychological support from their peers.

“This is very important when you don’t speak the English language,” she said. “Music and song helps people reach the hearts of the Irish people and express our thanks.”

(Left to right) Valeria Deikun, Polina Gryshchenko and Olena Sivka of the Kalyna Choir which has become a “small motherland” for Ukrainians forced to flee their homes and seek protection in Ireland. Picture: Jim Coughlan

“Christmas is, of course, an important time for Ukrainians. All the winter holidays are meaningful for us, because it gives us hope the next year will be better and peaceful. Finally, it may be possible to go back to Ukraine.”

She said Ukrainians have been dreaming about returning for so long, but with Russian forces intensifying their bombing campaign on the Kherson region, “sometimes people give up hoping”.

“They prefer to give silence and hope in their minds and heart. They don’t speak about it, and the choir is a place where we don’t speak about war. We just sing songs and in those songs we express our sadness, our hope and pain.”

Last month, the choir’s conductor Svetlana Deikun (pictured) performed traditional Ukrainian song and dance with her daughter at the Lord Mayor’s Community Heritage Concert at Cork City Hall, which received a lengthy standing ovation. Picture: Jim Coughlan

“It's obviously a good news story with a group who have gone through a traumatic time,” said Matt Gould, a community leader at the Carraig Centre, adding the huge interest has led to the sudden difficulty of raising funds to perform several Christmas concerts.

“To take the choir forward, we’d love to get some more material support,” he said. “For a corporate sponsor, that €500 mark – two or three of those – goes a long way to getting these guys going.” He stressed that “whatever people can afford to give”, the support is very welcome.

For information on how to support Kalyna Choir, contact Matt Gould at matt@carraigcentre.ie