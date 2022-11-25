Training centre to become digital 'college of future' as part of €100m investment

A training centre is to be converted to a digital 'college of the future' as part of an estimated €100m investment in third level and further education projects in Cork.

Details of the three projects were confirmed by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris during a visit to the Cork Education and Training Board (ETB) Bishopstown campus.

He confirmed that the further education training (FET) facility on Rossa Ave has now been designated as one of 10 so-called “colleges of the future” planned around the country.

The facility will be converted to a digital technology teaching and learning centre, with extra space that will almost double the number of apprentices to around 1,600 a year.

The new centre will also include an employer hub and a “future skills centre”. The project could take up to five years.

The minister also confirmed that a new Youthreach facility is to be built on the site of the existing Mallow Campus of Cork College of FET.

Combined, the two projects represent an investment of just over €50m.

Minister Simon Harris meets Cork College of FET campus leaders Paula McCarthy, Douglas St campus, John Healy, Mallow campus, Valerie Cowman, Bishopstown campus, Cork ETB chief executive Denis Leamy, Liz Moynihan, Tramore Rd campus, Martin Coleman, Kinsale campus, Helen Ryan, Morrison's Island campus, and John Fitzgibbons, Cork ETB.

As was first reported by the Irish Examiner on Thursday, Munster Technological University (MTU) has also been cleared to proceed to the next stage of its ambitious Bishopstown campus expansion plan to cater for 1,500 more students.

The scheme will involve the repurposing of some buildings, the refurbishment of others, and the expansion of a number of areas, some of the buildings having been built in 1974.

The news comes just days after it was announced that the former Pretty Polly tights site in Killarney is to be converted into a new centre of excellence in hospitality, under the auspices of the Kerry Education and Training Board, to cater for up to 3,000 students.

Valerie Cowman, manager of Cork College of FET Bishopstown campus, Cork ETB chief executive Denis Leamy, Minister Simon Harris, Patrick Gerard Murphy, chairperson of Cork ETB, and John Fitzgibbons, director of Further Education and Training, Cork ETB, during the minister's visit to Cork ETB.

Mr Harris said it has been a good week for investment in higher and further education.

“Today is genuinely very significant for Cork, for the region, in terms of investment in both further and higher education. When all of these developments are completed, there won’t be much change out of €100m,” he said.

Cork ETB chief executive Denis Leamy said the funding announcement is an important milestone in support of its ambitions to provide the education and training services that are required at a local level, that are easily accessible, and have the most modern and up-to-date facilities possible.

“Cork ETB recognises that these announcements are the first step in the journey to deliver on its ambitions for Cork College of FET, and that further investment will be required over the years ahead to develop the college campuses and centres across the region," he said.

The significant investment in the centre to be located on the Bishopstown campus will serve to support and underpin all Cork College of FET activities going forward.

It is expected that approval will be given soon for the development of a new Youthreach facility on a new site in Macroom.