Gardaí appeal for information on whereabouts of missing Cork teen

Sat, 03 Dec, 2022 - 19:00

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for information that will help trace the whereabouts of a teenager missing from the city.

Katelynn O'Driscoll, 16, was last seen in the city on Wednesday, November 30.

She is described as being around 5ft 10in tall with a sim build, black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Katelynn was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

