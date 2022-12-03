Gardaí appeal for information on whereabouts of missing Cork teen

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for information that will help trace the whereabouts of a teenager missing from the city.
Katelynn O'Driscoll, 16, was last seen in the city on Wednesday, November 30.
She is described as being around 5ft 10in tall with a sim build, black hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Katelynn was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.