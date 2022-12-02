Gardaí appeal for help in locating Donegal teen believed to be in Cork

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from Co Donegal who may be in Co Cork.
AJ O’Sullivan, 16, was last seen in the Malin area of Donegal in the early hours of Thursday, December 1.
He is described as being 5’4” with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.
AJ was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms, a blue and grey jacket and black trainers.
Gardaí believe that AJ may have travelled to Cork.
Anyone with information on AJ's whereabouts are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.