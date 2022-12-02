One-third of Ireland's offshore fishing fleet apply for decommissioning scheme 

Just over 60 trawlers from the country’s 180-strong offshore fishing fleet have all applied to the Government's decommissioning scheme.

Some 19 of the 64 applicants are from Castletownbere, according to fishing industry magazine The Skipper.

If all of those who apply for decommissioning

accept it, it will be a blow for Castletownbere, not just for the fishing industry, but also for local businesses that rely on boats for a sizeable income.

The scheme, which is worth €60m, was set up because of the Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which led to cuts agreed between the Government and the EU on the number of fish Irish fishers could catch.

The deal has made it harder for Irish fishers to earn a living, with the additional sharp rise in costs adding to the extra pressures facing the industry.

Alan Carleton, who applied to decommission his family’s trawler Syracuse, says he can no longer afford to be a fisherman.

“My income has gone down over the past few years, but my costs have shot up,” he said.

“The margins are now just too narrow.”

Although he expects to get about €800,000 to decommission, most of that will be to pay off bank loans.

"People don't realise the costs that are involved in fishing," he added.

We see other nations fishing in our own waters and being able to catch far more than we can.

"That's because they have governments who are prepared to stand up to the EU and fight for their rights to catch more fish."

Damien Turner, a member, and former chairman of the South and South West Fish Producers Organisation, said: "The fact that so many have gone for decommissioning is a sign of just how disillusioned fishermen and women have become.

"They just don't feel this or any other government has their backs, either at home or in Europe.

"They have seen their quotas on the amount of fish they are allowed to catch in our own waters slashed and they have seen little evidence of any politician prepared to stand up to Europe on behalf of Irish fishers.

"The scale of those wanting to leave will, if they all go for it, have a huge impact on communities like Castletownbere.

"Anyone from suppliers to local shops and even local schools and right across the community will be affected."

He added: "The disappearance of our fishing villages and towns is happening right in front of our very eyes.

"This is probably the last wake-up call that can be made: the industry is dying, it can be saved but the industry needs more help."

CEO of the South and Southwest Fish Producers Organisation Patrick Murphy said: "It is incredible that the EU country contributing the greatest amount of water and fish to Europe's Common Fishery policy is wiping out a third of its family owned and operated fishing operations."

A spokesman for the Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the government is implementing the recommendations of the Seafood taskforce, which was established to respond to the challenges posed by Brexit.

"The Seafood Task Force comprised representatives from a broad range of stakeholders from across the sector, including the five Fisheries Producers Organisations, the Fisheries Co-operatives and the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association.

"The final Report of the taskforce was unanimously adopted by the Members.

"The taskforce recommended a voluntary permanent cessation scheme targeted at whitefish polyvalent and beam trawl vessels with the objective of removing 8,000 GT and 21,000 KW should be put in place.

"The objective of the Taskforce Recommendation was to voluntarily reduce the size of the fleet by a specified amount so as to improve the viability of the remaining fleet by making available more quota to that fleet."