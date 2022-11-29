Cork-based volunteer group sends generators and clothing to Ukraine 

A Cork-based voluntary group has sent another cargo load of vital aid to Ukraine, much of which is destined to hep vulnerable patients in psychiatric facilities survive a freezing winter without electricity.

This latest delivery contains generators and bundles of warm winter clothing to protect people against temperatures of -20C and the almost continuous power outages caused by Russian shelling.

John Gilroy, founder of Glanmire-based group 4Ukraine, said a family based in Limerick purchased two generators from Dermot Casey's Hire & Sales to be sent to Ukraine.

“This is a very generous donation and will definitely save lives over the Ukrainian winter months. Schools all over Cork have become involved in our appeal as well as community groups across the country.

"One group in East Cork has pulled out all the stops and has provided a huge donation of blankets and warm clothing. Another in Gibbstown in Co Meath has done likewise,” Mr Gilroy said.

Much of the aid collected is going to psychiatric hospitals in the war-torn country.

Mr Gilroy, a former senator and a psychiatric nurse, established links with these hospitals in the Kyiv region when he visited the country a few weeks ago and saw the destruction at first hand.

The level of hardship is difficult to describe, houses are wrecked, causing widespread homelessness and I dread to think how people are going to cope with the severe cold.

"The medical director [at one hospital] Dr Balaia told us that she’s gravely concerned for the lives of her patients.

"I was shocked at the gravity and starkness of her message. Surely, we cannot allow patients to die from the cold in this day and age, in a modern European capital city. I assured Dr Balaia that our group will do all that we can to make sure that this cannot happen,” Mr Gilroy said.

“Members of the public have responded as well as businesses. For example, Dermot Casey’s Hire & Sales in Mallow have offered a discount to anyone wishing to purchase generators or other items for the appeal.”

Tadhg Casey of Dermot Casey’s in Mallow said: “When John explained how bad things are in Ukraine, we felt that we had to do something; We're offering a substantial discount on many items that they can be purchased on behalf of 4Ukrraine. We've also donated a brand-new generator to help the appeal," Mr Casey said.

Mr Gilroy said they had been offered a massive generator from another source, capable of providing power to several hundred houses.

“It costs €15,000, which is a fraction of its true cost. Unfortunately, we don't have the finance to purchase it, but we are asking members of the public to donate to see if we can acquire it. This type of equipment is a real game changer. Our GoFundMe account is https://gofund.me/cf0b85d1,” he said.