Cork boy, 13, settles action against Rotunda Hospital over foot burn when a baby

It was their case a solution after a cannula was inserted caused a burn to the baby’s left foot and he has been left with a scar
Tomiwa Bobby Agbaje from Mallow, Co. Cork, was only five days old and in the ICU in the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, when the incident occurred. File picture

Tue, 22 Nov, 2022 - 15:00
Ann O’Loughlin

A 13-year-old boy who, when he was a baby in hospital suffered a burn to his leg when a solution allegedly leaked from a tube inserted in his foot has settled his High Court action for €75,000.

Tomiwa Bobby Agbaje from Mallow, Co. Cork, was only five days old and in the ICU in the Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, when the incident occurred.

His Counsel, Dr Ciaran Craven instructed by Gary Matthews, solicitor, told the court the boy was born premature at 27 weeks but when he was five days old it was found he had too much acid in his blood and an infusion of sodium bicarbonate was decided upon. 

He said it was their case the solution after the cannula was inserted caused a burn to the baby’s left foot and he has been left with a scar.

Counsel said a breach of duty was admitted in the case in relation to the release of the solution. Counsel said the boy is currently attending boarding school in Lagos, Nigeria. Tomiwa Bobby Agbaje, Rathcoole, Mallow, Co. Cork, had through his mother Agijat Adekunle sued the Rotunda Hospital, Parnell Square, Dublin.

He was born at 27 weeks premature at the Rotunda Hospital on October 3, 2009. Soon after his delivery he was transferred to the intensive care unit at the hospital where he was intubated and ventilated for a short period of time. 

Claims

When he was five days old, a capillary blood gas sample was taken which showed up the acid. It was claimed a decision was made to administer a sodium bicarbonate infusion to provide a half correction for the baby.

The infusion, it was claimed, began at 9:35am via an intravenous cannula on the boy’s left foot. After 20 minutes, the solution was noticed to have got into tissue surrounding the intravenous cannula.

A doctor later noted a chemical burn on the left foot resulting in an open wound to the skin with bone visible. The baby was referred to the plastic surgery team at the hospital for treatment and the wound was irrigated with a litre of saline a few times a day and wet dressings applied.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to infuse the sodium bicarbonate at the correct rate and there was an alleged failure to prepare and administer it at the correct concentration. It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to put in place at the time adequate protocols or policies or guidelines about the prescribing and administration of intravenous sodium bicarbonate. 

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was fair and reasonable.

