'It's part of the city now': Cork's Marina Market 'ticks all the boxes'

FOR Cork’s largest indoor market, Covid changed everything. Opened on the Centre Park Road at the height of the pandemic in September 2020, it now has more than 40 full-time vendors and is open seven days a week from 8am.

Stephen Vaughan and his wife Sarah opened White Rabbit Bar and BBQ on MacCurtain St in 2014.

They then went on to open the White Rabbit Deli on Princes St, and now they have opened up a stall in the bustling Marina Market.

Stephen says they are into their fourth week in business at the market and are delighted with the response they have received from the public.

“It is going very well. It [the market] got a boost opening during Covid and lockdown because it was a safe placed to go for people and since lockdown has finished it has come into its own.”

Stephen believes that the key to the success of the market is the mix of food available as well as the community spirit that is on display at the bustling site.

“You can walk down on a dry day. You can leave the car somewhere on a wet day. It is family-friendly. It is dog friendly. It ticks all the boxes.

The pedestrian entrance to the Marina Market. Picture: Larry Cummins

“There is always something going on. There is a barber there. And they just opened a wine and cheese place up the opposite end from where we are. There are dog shows on at the weekend.”

Stephen says they were “eyeing up the site” for a while and that there was quite a “vigorous process” to obtain a unit in the market.

“I am glad it has gone so well since we opened because it has kind of justified the time it took to get in here. It is a good spot to be in.

“They [management] have a process you have to go through in terms of your menu and how you are presenting it. Your environmental awareness in terms of your packaging.

“The Marina Market stacks up against all the similar ventures I have seen abroad. I have been to other markets in Europe.

“The Marina Market is a great space. It is very relaxing. People really enjoy coming here.”

'It is very informal. That is the secret'

Another happy stall owner is young Brazilian chef, Victor Franca, who co owns Nua Asador in the market. He says that the strength of the market lies in its ability to bring in a wide variety of people, including families.

The 27-year-old finalist of the Euro Toques Young Chef of the Year 2022 says that there is something in the market for everyone.

“We have kids that will pick pizza from another place. And the parents who will come to us,” Victor says. “The whole atmosphere and all the offerings they have there is amazing.

“It is very informal. That is the secret. We are there seven days a week from 12 to half seven in the evening. It is busy. It is busier this year than it was last year. People are a bit more used to it. It is part of the city now.”

Victor co-owns the stall with Tom Durcan of the English Market who supplies all of the high-quality meat they use. Victor has lived in Cork city for four years and was previously head chef in Cask on MacCurtain Street.

The Marina Market has high standards when it comes to the quality of food served to customers. Picture: Larry Cummins

He started cooking when he was just 14 and previously lived in Barcelona in Spain. Some of his friends lived in Ireland and they encouraged him to come over to see what job opportunities were available to him.

“It is the best place. We have regulars with the business already. The trick is to get more people to come over and try us out.”

Victor says the Marina Market has high standards when it comes to the quality of food served to customers.

“If there was an outlet that opened here and it wasn’t good I would go to them and say ‘we have to keep the standard’. But everything in here is good.

“Everything in here is local produce. I don’t see a McDonald's opening here.

“I co-own the business with Tom Durcan [of Durcan Quality Meats Limited] in the English Market so everything comes from the English Market. I am really happy with how it is going.”

Meanwhile, the Christmas markets will get underway at the site on November 25. Santa’s Magical Market is also opening this festive season.