Engineering firms are seeking to fill 8,000 roles this year

Civil engineering firms are creating up to 8,000 jobs in 2023, and demand will continue to soar in line with new roads, infrastructure and housing projects, says one industry leader.

Patrick Kennelly, chair of the Cork region with Engineers Ireland, said ambitious growth plans for Cork are a good indicator of the scale of the opportunity for anyone considering a career in civil engineering.

The population of Cork is projected to rise by 50-60% by 2040. The city has plans for new light rail systems, roadways, bus networks, industrial parks and housing to accommodate an extra 105,000 to 125,000 people within the next 17 years.

“Civil engineers will have a critical role to play in driving projects like the light rail system between Ballincollig and Mahon, and for the second light rail from Mahon to Midleton,” said Patrick Kennelly, who is also a project manager and consulting engineer at Concept Design Project Management (CDPM), based in Bandon, Co Cork.

“Civil engineers were key to the M22 Macroom bypass. They’ll also drive upcoming projects like the M28 Cork to Ringaskiddy and the M2 Cork to Limerick. They’ll help deliver 20,000 houses in the Docklands alone.

“They’re at the heart of city centre flood defences protecting 900 homes and 1,200 businesses. The demand for civil engineers is only going to get stronger.”

Mr Kennelly cited an Engineers Ireland survey in which 71% of civil engineering companies detailed their intentions to recruit during 2023, equivalent to 8,000 new jobs. The sector is already experiencing a skills shortage, and the projects in Cork are just one example of an overflowing event horizon.

Mr Kennelly was speaking in advance of the visit to Cork on September 11 and 12 of Keith Howells, the 158th president of the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), which will include a series of events co-hosted by the ICE Republic of Ireland branch and the Engineers Ireland Cork Region committee.

Founded in London in 1818, the ICE is the world’s first professional engineering body and was followed shortly after in 1835 by the Institution of Engineers of Ireland (now Engineers Ireland) which is the second oldest engineering society on the islands of Great Britain and Ireland.

Both institutions represent members across the globe and whose qualifications are accepted internationally through mutual recognition agreements such as the Washington, Dublin and Sydney Accords.

Patrick Kennelly said that sustainable development issues will be central to the forum events being hosted as part of the ICE president’s visit to Cork.

“If Ireland can deliver its planned developments sustainably, then this will have a very positive impact in terms of how Ireland is perceived internationally,” said Mr Kennelly. “If you are at the forefront of green development, then you’ll attract more investment.

“If the transport plans help reduce fuel consumption and traffic congestion, then that will help reduce transport costs and make more money available to the State for other important economic activities.

“Many of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies have operations in Cork. When you see Eli Lily investing in the country’s largest solar farm on a 16-acre site, it’s clear that investments of that scale will serve to encourage others to launch similar projects.

“As regards civil engineers, they will also be key to these projects, which means they will also play an important role in Ireland’s sustainability initiatives. It really is an exciting time to be a civil engineer.”

Meanwhile, during his visit to Cork, Keith Howells will attend a series of special industry events. Mr Howells holds fellowships at the ICE, the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management, and the Royal Academy of Engineering.

As he has a particular interest in water engineering and the environment, Uisce Éireann and Cork City Council are co-hosting a talk on Cork’s industrial heritage by noted Industrial Archaeologist Dr Colin Rynne of UCC at the Old Cork Waterworks.

This will be followed by a site visit to the Lee Road Water Treatment Plant, where Murphy Ireland recently completed a €40m project to improve the water supply to over 70% of Cork city.

At UCC, Mr Howells will meet with representatives of the world-leading Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine (MaREI), the Environmental Research Institute (ERI) and the Sustainable Futures project.

This is followed by a panel discussion on “How civil engineering can support a sustainable future for all”, where President Howells and other esteemed panellists will bring their perspectives on sustainability, sustainable development, decarbonisation, and how the engineering profession can support sustainable and resilient infrastructure.

Mr Howells will discuss “Using the UN Sustainable Development Goals to build a better society”, by identifying practical and sustainable solutions in civil engineering to address climate change and create resilient infrastructure.

The presidential address will be held at Cork County Council’s Vertigo venue in County Hall at 5:30pm on September 11. This in-person event has limited places and pre-booking on www.engineersireland.ie is required.