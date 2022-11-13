Families forced to trek across Cork due to shortage of special schools

Families are being forced to trek daily from North and East Cork into Carrigaline and Rochestown because there are no special schools in their own locality.

That’s according to Labour TD Seán Sherlock who has called on the Department of Education to be more proactive when it comes to determining the current and future educational needs of children with additional needs.

Mr Sherlock had asked the Minister for Education Norma Foley — via parliamentary question — if she has projected demographics of children with additional educational needs for the North Cork area.

Ms Foley said that while the National Council for Special Education has current data on students attending special classes and special schools, data relating to future planning for each school’s projected needs would be “held locally at the school level.”

“If there is data that relates to projected demographics of specific diagnoses this may be held by the HSE.”

In response, Mr Sherlock said it's not good enough to say that demographics are held locally.

“New special schools are welcome in Carrigaline and Rochestown but are already oversubscribed before they even open.”

Labour TD Sean sherlock said it's not good enough that demographics are held locally. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“Forcing families to trek from North and East Cork through the city and the Jack Lynch Tunnel isn’t good enough in an age of high fuel costs and a school transport system that is not fit for purpose.”

Why should a student with additional needs in North Cork be forced to commute for up to three hours a day potentially?

“The department and the ministers need to get the demographics in and plan for children and their families.”

In her response, Norma Foley said the National Council for Special Education has responsibility for co-ordinating and advising on the education provision for children nationwide.

“In 2023, there will be a significant investment in the expansion of the National Council for Special Education, with a total full-year investment of €13m, in over 160 additional staff.”

This is being undertaken so that the National Council for Special Education can respond effectively and quickly to the increased need in our education system, she added.

“My department and the National Council for Special Education continue to work very closely in planning for the delivery of new places required to meet forecasted demand.

“I am satisfied that this approach is delivering. We have seen 393 new special classes open, bringing the total of special classes to 2,545 opened nationwide for the 2022/23 school year.

“The 393 new special classes for 2022/23 is broken down by 260 at primary level and 133 at post-primary level.

“For 2023, a further 370 special classes will open, taking the total number of special classes to over 2,900 in 2023.”