Government planning to expand summer programme for children with special educational needs

The Government has said it will know by the end of next January how to expand the summer programme for children with complex special educational needs.

Education Minister Norma Foley and the minister of State for special education and inclusion, Josepha Madigan, said next year's €40m programme will reflect the growing number of children seeking to avail of it.

However, the summer programme has previously been criticised as not being extensive enough. Last July, Disabilities Minister Anne Rabbitte said that Ireland needed to look at a ‘Maltese model’, where children with special educational needs continue attending school for the entire summer and suggested using trainees in different therapies to help keep routines for students with the most complex needs through summer programmes, previously known as July Provision.

In announcing the latest programme, Ms Foley and Ms Madigan said for 2023 it is a priority that more children in special schools have access to a school-based programme.

More than 45,000 pupils participated in the summer programme this year, with over 1,000 schools running a programme — an increase of approximately 18% on the 2021 numbers of participating students.

The Department of Education said it is also currently reviewing the summer programme and engaging with relevant departments, agencies, and stakeholders so that more children can participate in 2023, adding that the review will also be taking account of administration needs, workforce expansion, and training requirements that are vital components for the schools.

"The inspectorate in the department has also visited schools, including special schools as part of that process, and are liaising with staff, parents, and the children who participated to help ensure that the review takes account of the lived experience," it said.

"The department will also look at innovative ways to promote and publicise the programme for next summer to further raise awareness of the scheme and publicise the benefits of running a scheme.

Following the completion of the review, full details — including information and guidance for parents, schools and staff — will be published at the end of January 2023 so that adequate planning can take place."

Ms Madigan said the level of provision had increased in recent years, but added: “I am aware, however, that parents want this to be available in more schools in 2023, so I am very pleased to be able to announce the funding for a summer programme for 2023 at the earliest possible opportunity."