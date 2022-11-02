Cork bar comes up with new way to cut energy bills for gigs

Casey's Bar in Clonakilty said they have to 'think outside the box' after receiving an energy bill for over €10,000.
Caseys Bar in Clonakilty. Picture: Facebook

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 19:15
Steven Heaney

After seeing its energy bills more than double over the summer, a West Cork gastropub and live music venue has come up with a creative way to help bring costs down.

As businesses nationwide grapple with with soaring energy bills, Casey's Bar on Pearse St in Clonakilty has been holding candlelit acoustic music sessions on Monday nights to offset some of its overheads.

"Our bills were always around €4,000 to €5,000 in the summer months — but then the bill this year went up to €10,100," said bar owner James Casey.

That was a big shock. When I got it, I didn't know how we were going to manage."

James and his staff replaced all the bulbs in the bar with more energy-efficient ones and began to monitor and keep energy use in the kitchen to a minimum by making sure refrigerators and freezers were set at the correct temperature. He and his staff got together to think about what else could be done. 

"We had to think outside the box," he said, "and that's how we came up with our Monday night event."

"We have music every Monday night anyway, so we said if we turn off all the lights and save as much energy as we can for three hours, then that's a good 20% of the lighting for that day. And with the PA system and everything for the band switched off, it would all help. So that's how it came about."

A retained firefighter at Clonakilty Fire Station, Mr Casey said he has also implemented extra fire safety precautions at the bar.

"I was always very cautious of fire and fire safety because I've seen lots of stuff," he said. "Our fire safety game is and has always been very high."

Casey's has received positive feedback for its intimate events over the past month, and the plan is to continue with them for the rest of the year and beyond. 

And James said the candlelight has added to the ambience of the Monday sessions.

"The atmosphere would be unbelievable," he said. 

It's cosy and it's warm, and the musicians interact with the crowd and the crowds interact with the musicians. 

"So it's been very nice. It's turned out to be way better than we ever expected."

