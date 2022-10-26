Inquest into death of woman after giving birth in CUH to take place this week

Geraldine Yankeu died in Cork University Hospital a few days after the stillbirth of her daughter, Mary. Picture: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 19:00
Ann Murphy

A preliminary inquest hearing into the death of a Cameroonian woman at Cork University Hospital will open in Cork on Thursday.

Geraldine Yankeu died at the age of 31 in August 2021 last year at Cork University Maternity Hospital, some days after the stillbirth of her daughter Mary.

Ms Yankeu went into labour at 31 weeks’ gestation.

The hearing relating to Ms Yankeu’s death comes as a review into the circumstances of her death and that of her baby daughter by the South/Southwest Hospital Group continues.

A date for the full hearing of the inquest into her death is expected to be set on Thursday.

The hearing is expected to include a decision on witnesses for the full hearing.

Members of her family are expected to attend the preliminary hearing, which takes place at Cork City Coroners Court, at Washington Street.

She had been living in Cork City for a number of years and had attended both the Munster Technological University and the Cork College of Commerce. She worked as a customer services adviser in Cork.

A review by the same hospital group is also underway into the death in April of Tatenda Mukwata who died at University Hospital Kerry on April 21.

Originally from Zimbabwe, she was a resident at the Atlantic Lodge direct provision centre in Kenmare and had been granted permission to stay in Ireland shortly before she died.

An inquest has not yet been scheduled in relation to her death.

She is survived by her baby girl, and three older daughters, as well as her parents and brother.

Her funeral took place in Kenmare.

Of the 13 maternal death inquests held in Ireland between 2007 and 2022, six related to the deaths of women from different ethnic backgrounds.

Since the introduction of the 2019 Coroners Act, inquests into maternal deaths — during and after giving birth — are mandatory.

Less than two months after Ms Mukwata’s death, Laura Liston died in Limerick after giving birth at home, prompting the suspension of the homebirth service across the Mid-West region. Her death has not yet gone to the inquest stage.

She died after giving birth to her first child, a son, at home in Croom, on June 5. The Sligo native was rushed to hospital after development serious complications following the birth.

A review of the circumstances around her death is also underway. In a statement after her death, the UL Hospitals Group said: “We have commissioned an external review of the home birth service in the Mid-West.

“A group of external experts, including those with midwifery and obstetrics expertise, is being assembled to conduct the review; looking at patient safety, clinical governance and any other issues arising.”

