Tributes as Limerick mother who died giving birth at home is named locally

Tributes have poured in for a mother who died after giving birth at her home in Co Limerick.

The mother, named locally as Laura Liston, in her 30s, from Dunnaman, Croom, Co Limerick, and Tubbercurry, Co Sligo, died after giving birth to her first child, a son, in Croom, on June 5.

Her death has led to a suspension of home-birth services across the Mid-West region pending a HSE review of the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

A statement released on Friday by the UL Hospitals Group, which did not identify Ms Liston, read: “We can confirm that we have temporarily suspended the home birth service in the Mid-West following a recent maternal death. The staff of UL Hospitals Group and of the home birth service would like to extend profound sympathies to the family involved on their devastating loss.

“We have commissioned an external review of the home birth service in the Mid-West. A group of external experts, including those with midwifery and obstetrics expertise, is being assembled to conduct the review; looking at patient safety, clinical governance and any other issues arising,” added the statement.

A spokesman for the hospital group said it had “made contact with the small number of women in the region who were due to have home births in the coming months in relation to continuing their care”.

“We won’t be commenting further on the specifics of this case as a review is to take place,” he added.

The temporary suspension of all home births in the Mid-West means that women registered to have had a home birth in the region will instead have to attend the University Maternity Hospital Limerick until further notice.

A spokesman for the hospital said there were 4,294 births there last year. There were 650 home births nationally last year.

It is understood Ms Liston developed life-threatening health complications after the home birth and was later rushed by ambulance from the maternity hospital to University Hospital Limerick where she was pronounced dead.

'The most tragic case'

Ms Liston’s husband, Fergal Mannion, paid an emotional tribute to his late wife at her funeral Mass held in St Mary’s Church, Croom on June 10.

Speaking on Friday, Fr Richard Davern, who officiated the funeral Mass, said: “It was the most tragic case I have ever witnessed in my ministry or ever dealt with, and I just hope to God that the family will find strength.

“They have great hope with the little boy, indeed he has given them great hope and something to focus on at this awful time. I suppose it is ironic that the weakest one, a little baby, is actually going to be the strongest bind that keeps the family together and keeps them motivated. It’s sad beyond words, God love them.”

Fr Davern, who previously married the couple, said Mr Mannion “spoke at the Mass and thanked the community and said the kindness and goodness of people has been overwhelming”.

Croom parish priest Canon Willie Fitzmaurice said the community was deeply shocked and was rallying around the heartbroken families.

Ms Liston had helped many vulnerable people through her work, said Fr Fitzmaurice

“She was a probation officer in the prison, she would have been well known and very popular with all the people she encountered in those areas of rehabilitation and so on.”

Friends and neighbours passed on their sympathies to the Liston and Mannion families in an online book of condolences.

Jillian Halpin, a former classmate of Ms Liston at Crescent College Comprehensive, wrote: “I am shocked and so saddened to hear of Laura's passing. I have such lovely memories with Laura during our time in secondary school. She was gentle, kind and caring to all. My sympathies to both the Liston and Mannion families. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Another message, from Jennifer and Ray Lynch, read: "There are no words to convey the depth of our sorrow for you on the passing of Laura. May her beautiful memory give you strength and comfort at this time."