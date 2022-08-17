Investigation into woman's death at CUMH after stillbirth of her daughter

The death of a woman at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH) following the birth of her stillborn baby is under investigation.

Geraldine Yankeu, who was a student of the Munster Technological University (MTU), died on August 8 last year. The Cameroonian woman is understood to have died some days after the stillbirth of her daughter.

A spokeswoman for the South/Southwest Hospital Group said that Cork University Maternity Hospital does not comment on individual cases.

However, she said: “In keeping with HSE protocols, all deaths are reviewed by the hospital. This process is ongoing.”

An inquest into Ms Yankeu’s death has not yet taken place. Under the 2019 Coroners Act, inquests into maternal deaths — during and after giving birth — are mandatory.

Last Thursday, the Irish Examiner was told by the Cork City Coroner’s office that the deaths of both Ms Yankeu and her daughter Mary “were treated as natural and no inquest was required”.

On Monday, a statement from the office said: “Baby Mary Yankeu’s death was treated as a “Natural Death”. Ms Geraldine Yankeu’s death is due for hearing and will be listed for hearing as soon as a suitable date becomes available.”

There have been lengthy delays in Cork for inquests because of Covid-19 restrictions, while the level of staffing in the Cork office compared with Dublin has also been raised in the Dáil.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice said that in cases of maternal deaths, coroners are required to direct a post-mortem examination and “to conduct an inquest in these circumstances”.

"Where the next of kin of a deceased person resulting from a maternal death situation may be living outside of Ireland, the coroner concerned will maintain contact with them to inform them of the death investigation," he added.

The ongoing review relating to Ms Yankeu’s death comes as a review by the same hospital group is also underway into the death in April of Tatenda Mukwata who died at University Hospital Kerry on April 21.

Originally from Zimbabwe, she was a resident at the Atlantic Lodge direct provision centre in Kenmare and had been granted permission to stay in Ireland shortly before she died.

Ms Mukwata is survived by her newborn baby girl, and three older daughters, as well as her parents and brother.

Her family members are now waiting for the review to be finalised.

A spokesman for the hospital said: “That review is ongoing and the County Coroner is also involved.”

Jo Murphy-Lawless is a founding member of The Elephant Collective, which includes individuals and groups who have been affected by, or have concerns over, maternal deaths in Ireland.

Of the 13 maternal death inquests held in Ireland between 2007 and 2022, six related to the deaths of women from different ethnic backgrounds.

Dr Murphy-Lawless said that maternal deaths are “catastrophic in what they say about our maternity services". She added:

We have concerns about the number of women from different ethnicities who are dying — it is completely disproportionate to the number of women giving birth.

Less than two months after Ms Mukwata’s death, Laura Liston died in Limerick after giving birth at home, prompting the suspension of the homebirth service across the Mid-West region.

She died after giving birth to her first child, a son, at home in Croom, on June 5. The Sligo native was rushed to hospital after developing serious complications following the birth.

A review of the circumstances around her death is also underway.