Over 80 patients, including a child, on trolleys in CUH

CUH is the worst hospital for overcrowding today, with 82 patients waiting for a bed in the Emergency Department — up 10 since Tuesday
Wednesday's trolley data shows there is a child under the age of 16 waiting on a trolley in Cork University Hospital. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 12:34
Michelle McGlynn

A child is among the more than 80 patients waiting on trolleys in Cork University Hospital (CUH).

As of Wednesday morning, there are 612 patients waiting for beds, down from 669 on Tuesday which marked the worst day of the year so far.

Wednesday's Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) trolley data shows there is a child under the age of 16 waiting on a trolley in CUH.

CUH is the worst hospital for overcrowding today, with 82 patients waiting for a bed in the Emergency Department (ED) — up 10 since Tuesday.

The three children's hospitals also have patients waiting for a bed in their EDs — Our Lady's Children's Hospital (17), Temple Street Children's University Hospital (9), and the National Children's Hospital, Tallaght (4).

The number of people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick is down nine to 71, making it the second worst for trolleys today.

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend and winter months, there is concern trolley figures will remain high and possibly rise even higher.

The INMO has called for non-urgent care to be stopped again so hospitals can clear the backlog.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said this week has seen a 27% increase in patients on trolleys.

“A range of measures must be taken now in the short to medium term, including the curtailment of all non-emergency, elective care,” she said.

“Capacity from the private sector must be provided immediately. There needs to be a laser focus on the recruitment and retention of nurses and midwives.” 

She called for the HSE specialist teams to also be sent into Cork and Galway hospitals as a matter of urgency to protect patients and staff.

