Cash seized in Limerick and Cork as gardaí target organised crime group

Gardaí have seized a Rolex watch, thousands of euro, and documents in a series of search operations in counties Cork, Limerick and Donegal targeting a Limerick-based organised crime group.
The searches were carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau supported by the Southern Regional Armed Response Unit and Gardaí from Donegal and Limerick.
The operations were carried out in five different locations and led to €8,900 in cash being seized at a Limerick site and €14,000 in cash at a site in Cork.
A garda spokesperson said that today's search operation "marks a significant development in the overall CAB proceeds of crime investigation which will target assets including properties linked to this OCG".