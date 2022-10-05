Man killed in 'serious assault' at Tralee funeral 

A man in his 40s has died and a woman has been injured during a funeral in Tralee this morning.
The victims are believed to be from Cork city.
Gardaí are present in some numbers and an area has been sealed off in Tralee’s main cemetery, Rathass Cemetery, on the outskirts of the town.
A large funeral took place there this morning shortly after 11am.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are currently attending the scene of a serious assault which occurred this morning at Rathass Cemetery, Tralee, Co Kerry.
"A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to University Hospital Kerry.
"Scene is currently preserved, pending a full technical examination," they added.
... More to come