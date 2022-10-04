Witness appeal after Waterford Greenway sculpture destroyed in fire 

Fire crews unable to save the artwork, erected earlier this year as part of a biodiversity project
The sculpture is now a mound of ash with only the outstretched hand and feet remaining. Picture: Waterford Garda Station

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 12:30
Eoghan Dalton

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a large wooden sculpture featured on Waterford's Greenway route was destroyed in a fire.

They have appealed for help from the public after fire crews were unable to save the artwork.

The sculpture was erected earlier this year as a biodiversity project in tribute to an Irish mythological goddess called Éiriu. The centre of it — Éiriu's body — is now a mound of ash with only the sculpture's outstretched hand and feet remaining.

The sculpture following the fire. Picture: Waterford Garda Station
The fire service was called to the scene at Carriganore on the outskirts of the city early on Friday morning where the large wooden structure was in flames.

While the blaze was eventually extinguished, the sculpture was "destroyed", according to gardaí.

Gardaí are treating it as an incident of criminal damage and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The sculpture is of 'Éiriu' and was carved by Special Branch Carvers' John Hayes, a master wood craftsman who has designed other works including the 23m sword lying in Waterford’s Viking Triangle.

It was installed in March of this year as part of a biodiversity project, in collaboration with South East Technological University.

The project was unveiled in March as part of a biodiversity project and was designed by master wood carver John Hayes, pictured here. Picture: Special Branch Carvers/Facebook
A Garda spokesman said: "Waterford Garda Station are looking for assistance in the investigation of the criminal damage to the wooden sculpture that was a feature on the Greenway at Carriganore, Waterford City. It has been destroyed by fire.

They added that the damage was discovered at around 7.30am on September 20.

Gardaí said if anyone in the area early on Friday morning noticed anything suspicious, they can contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300.

Crime
