First man to row from New York to Galway forced ashore just short of finish line

The first man to row from New York to Galway was forced to shore on the rocks at Furbo beach just a short distance from his finishing point last night.

Damien Browne had to be rescued by emergency responders after the alert was raised.

After 2,686 hours at sea, and over 3450 nautical miles rowed, Damian became the first person in history to row the distance between the coast of New York and the west coast, and although he didn't reach the The Port of Galway, he is in good spirits.

After being forced to land on rocks, Damian called Chris Martin, the Project Empower land support officer who in turn contacted emergency services who set off immediately.

First to the scene were Garda Micheál Ó Ráinne from An Spidéil, Garda Vincent Kelly from Indreabhán and Garda Eoin O’Malley from Carna who found Damian and brought him to safety.

Damian expressed his immense gratitude towards them, and the emergency responders who then looked after him.

Damian ran into trouble during the night and was forced to land on rocks, but emergency services rushed to the scene and he is now in good spirits.

Though he is "gutted" to have had to stop just short of his set destination, the rower is now reunited with his family and is looking forward to celebrating his achievement with the people of Galway at his homecoming, which is set to take place at 11am this morning, where it is hoped locals will turn out to mark the completion of his mammoth journey.

The journey, which has been titled Projected Empower, has raised funds for four charities including the Galway Simon Community, Ability West, Madra and the National Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation.

Over €44,000 has been raised so far.