First man to row from New York to Galway forced ashore just short of finish line

First man to row from New York to Galway forced ashore just short of finish line

Damian was rescued after being forced to land on rocks at Furbo beach in the night.

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 08:07
Eimer McAuley

The first man to row from New York to Galway was forced to shore on the rocks at Furbo beach just a short distance from his finishing point last night.

Damien Browne had to be rescued by emergency responders after the alert was raised. 

After 2,686 hours at sea, and over 3450 nautical miles rowed, Damian became the first person in history to row the distance between the coast of New York and the west coast, and although he didn't reach the The Port of Galway, he is in good spirits. 

After being forced to land on rocks, Damian called Chris Martin, the Project Empower land support officer who in turn contacted emergency services who set off immediately. 

First to the scene were Garda Micheál Ó Ráinne from An Spidéil, Garda Vincent Kelly from Indreabhán and Garda Eoin O’Malley from Carna who found Damian and brought him to safety. 

Damian expressed his immense gratitude towards them, and the emergency responders who then looked after him. 

Damian ran into trouble during the night and was forced to land on rocks, but emergency services rushed to the scene and he is now in good spirits.
Damian ran into trouble during the night and was forced to land on rocks, but emergency services rushed to the scene and he is now in good spirits.

Though he is "gutted" to have had to stop just short of his set destination, the rower is now reunited with his family and is looking forward to celebrating his achievement with the people of Galway at his homecoming, which is set to take place at 11am this morning, where it is hoped locals will turn out to mark the completion of his mammoth journey. 

The journey, which has been titled Projected Empower, has raised funds for four charities including the Galway Simon Community, Ability West, Madra and the National Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation. 

Over €44,000 has been raised so far. 

Read More

Ireland 'obliged' to build naval capacity to protect underwater cables and pipelines

More in this section

Renewed appeal for missing Athlone teen who may be in Limerick  Renewed appeal for missing Athlone teen who may be in Limerick 
House for rent Oireachtas to publish updates on sex-for-rent bill
An Bord Pleanala / Cobblestone Government to approve major overhaul of An Bord Pleanála 
GalwayPlace: Galway
First man to row from New York to Galway forced ashore just short of finish line

HSE launches nationwide free home STI testing service 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.256 s