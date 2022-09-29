Five children rescued from van in Cork after driver rammed two garda cars

Five children were rescued from a van in Cork last night after the male driver, 30s, damaged two patrol cars and three other vehicles.

While two Gardaí received treatment for non-life threatening injuries, none of the children, one of whom is believed to be an infant, were injured in the incident.

At around 9pm the driver of the van was spotted driving erratically on the N8 near Fermoy, heading towards Cork city.

Gardaí were alerted and intercepted the vehicle, which they found to contain the children.

A Garda spokesperson said: "At approximately 9.45pm, Gardaí signalled for a van to stop in the Mahon area.

"The van failed to stop and proceeded to ram a Garda vehicle. A short time later, the van stopped but when Gardaí attempted to engage with the driver, the Garda vehicle was rammed again."

Two additional Garda vehicles arrived at the scene and attempted to block the van but both vehicles were rammed.

The Regional Support Unit was called amid fears for the children's safety, and "a managed containment operation ensued".

"A stringer device was successfully deployed at Cars Hill and the vehicle was brought to a halt," it was added.

The driver was arrested just after 10pm and later taken Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"All members involved are receiving support from their colleagues and local Garda Management and the wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24hour counselling service have been provided if required," the spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident or video footage is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.