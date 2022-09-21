Jason Corbett killing: Molly and Thomas Martens retrial set for June 2023

Molly and Thomas Martens will go on trial on June 26, 2023, for murder in the 2015 death of Limerick businessman Jason Corbett, a US judge said Wednesday morning in Davidson Superior Court.

This will be the second time that the two will face second-degree murder charges in Jason Corbett’s death. The North Carolina Court of Appeals overturned their convictions in 2020, and the North Carolina Supreme Court upheld that ruling last year, sending the case back to Davidson Superior Court for a re-trial.

It has been more than a year since Molly and Thomas Martens were released on bond, pending trial, and there has only been one other hearing, held in March, concerning the case. Mr Corbett’s family has strongly advocated for a new trial date to be set.

On Wednesday, Tracey Corbett Lynch, her husband, David Lynch, and Jason's 16-year-old daughter, Sarah Corbett, attended the hearing. Jason's 18-year-old son, Jack Corbett, did not attend.

Tom Martens and his daughter Molly.

As of this week, no pre-trial motions have been filed. The only thing that has been filed is a gag order issued by Judge David Hall, a Forsyth Superior Court judge assigned to the case, that prohibits prosecutors, criminal defence attorneys, law-enforcement officers and any other stakeholder from making public comments about the case. Judge Hall reiterated that gag order on Wednesday, saying that if he hears of any violations, he will hold a contempt hearing.

Judge Hall has set some other procedural hearings in November and January and ordered that any pre-trial motions will be heard on June 12.

Molly was Jason Corbett's second wife, whom he met in 2008 in Ireland when Jason hired her to work as an au pair to take care of his children, Jack and Sarah. The two married in 2011, moved to the United States and settled in an upscale golf community in Davidson County.

Then, more than five years ago, on August 2, 2015, police found Jason Corbett's body in their house. Davidson County prosecutors alleged that Molly and Tom Martens beat Jason to death. A medical examiner testified that Jason had been hit in the head at least 12 different times and that his skull was crushed.

Ms Martens and Mr Martens claimed self-defence. At the first trial, in 2017, the jury convicted Molly and Tom Martens of second-degree murder and Judge David Lee sentenced each to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in prison.

Last year, after prosecutors appealed, the North Carolina Supreme Court upheld the ruling to overturn the convictions.