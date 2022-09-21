Munster's only residential retreat centre put up for sale 

Munster's only residential retreat centre, where refugees fleeing war have been housed, has been put on the market for €3.25m.

Ennismore House in Montenotte, and its 10 hectares of grounds, is being sold by agents Avison Young on behalf of the Dominican Fathers, some of whom have previously expressed reservations about the sale.

It is understood the decision to sell the unique Georgian property and its walled gardens, coach houses, and gate lodge, on a prime residential site outside Cork city, was taken by the 2021 Provincial Chapter of the Irish Province of Dominicans, and is not supported by the local brothers.

However, with only about half a dozen Brothers left at the Montenotte base, and with numbers in the order dwindling, they are “re-grouping into fewer locations”, according to a press statement.

The Dominicans have owned the property for 70 years, during which time thousands of school students partook in retreats. It provided conference facilities and outreach programmes too, including to those in direct provision and with addiction issues. More recently, Ukranian and Syrianian refugees have been housed there.

It is possible the State, or private enterprise, will examine its potential as long-term accommodation for Ukranian refugees.

The Brothers leave behind a substantial period property with 39 bedrooms, numerous reception and conference rooms, and 24.7 acres of land which was opened up to locals during the pandemic.

In fact, there have been recent calls for Cork City Council to buy the land and turn it into a public park. The area around Ennismore is zoned for a park under the new city development plan.

Avison Young say the elevated site, with spectacular views of Cork Harbour, has enormous development potential, subject to planning.

Ennismore House, originally known as “East View” was built by the Leycester merchant family in 1824.