Study reveals almost 20% of houses in Clare are empty

The report found that there is a “crisis in all types of housing in Clare – social, rental and privately owned”
Study reveals almost 20% of houses in Clare are empty

A vacant house in Tulla, Clare. A report states that more than 10,000 homes, or 18% of the county’s housing stock, are currently unoccupied. Picture: Caitlín Griffin

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022 - 02:16
Cianan Brennan

Almost one house in five in Co. Clare is lying vacant, a new study into the impact of Government policy on rural poverty has claimed.

The report, compiled on behalf of a number of Clare community groups by independent researcher Dr Conor McCabe, states that more than 10,000 homes, or 18% of the county’s housing stock, are currently unoccupied.

Of those 10,281 vacant homes, 4,912 are unoccupied holiday homes with the remaining 5,369 vacant dwellings. Just 10% of the empty homes are rentals.

The data was gleaned from the 2022 Census and is somewhat at odds with the official figures presented by Clare’s local authority, which states the number of vacant properties is much lower.

The study is the cumulation of a research project involving testimony gathered over the course of nine months from the groups that represent people experiencing poverty and social exclusion in Clare.

It found that the “specifics of local situations find little reflection in policy”, according to Sarah Clancy, coordinator of the Clare Public Participation Network which spearheaded the research.

“Little of national policy appears to be grounded in anything more than anecdotal research,” Ms Clancy said, adding that Dr McCabe’s study is the first of its kind in terms of a dedicated county-level social study.

The report found that there is a “crisis in all types of housing in Clare – social, rental and privately owned”, with the Traveller community particularly facing discrimination in accessing services, housing and supports.

Disabled people in Clare are likewise at a particular disadvantage because of failures in national policy to guarantee their rights, the report found, most notably in terms of accessibility to public transport and transport funding supports.

The research also states that, despite the population in almost all areas of Clare being on the rise at present, “policy-making in relation to Clare does not yet reflect this”, while basic services, infrastructure and opportunities are available unequally across the country.

Health services in Clare also display an inequality with the rest of the country, with the report showing that at least 50% more dentists and 33% more GPs are required in the county in order to “even be on a par with the national average”.

Dr McCabe’s report makes numerous recommendations, including that the National Development Plan be reviewed as it applies to Clare, and that the county develops a dedicated social housing action plan on foot of its “chaotic” housing situation.

Read More

Ireland's empty towns: High housing demand belies County Clare's dereliction problems

More in this section

Young mother bled to death following 'systems failure' in UHL Young mother bled to death following 'systems failure' in UHL
Building site with house under construction Cork County Council to deliver 560 new homes by year's end
Garda Gardaí praised for rescuing woman from burning house in Co Kerry 
#HousingPlace: ClareOrganisation: Clare Public Participation Network
<p>Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said the independent review 'stress tests our electricity and gas <span data-markjs="true">energy</span> systems to identify risks, and to provide a range of evidence-based options to address potential security of supply gaps.' Picture: Maxwells</p>

Reopening of Kinsale gas storage reservoir would require 'major investment'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 17, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.253 s