Over 800 applications received for 32 cost-rental homes in Glanmire

The properties have rents at least 25% below market value, with one-bedroom apartments starting at €840 per month.
Over 800 applications received for 32 cost-rental homes in Glanmire

The cost-rental homes in Ballinglanna, Glanmire. Picture: Respond

Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 12:44
Jack White

The realities of the housing shortage have been laid bare with 850 applications received for just 32 new cost-rental homes in Ballinglanna, Glanmire.

Respond, a housing body and service provider, opened the application process on Tuesday gathering 850 applications in just 48 hours, an average of more than 26 applications per home.

Applications will continue to be accepted until September 21.

The cost-rental homes, which are located south east of Glanmire village, have rents at least 25% below market value and one-bedroom apartments start at €840 per month.

Two-bedroom duplex apartments will cost €945 per month, while two-bedroom houses will cost €1,015 per month.

Three-bedroom houses in the development will cost €1,085 per month.

Under the Government’s cost-rental scheme, rents must be a minimum of 25% below open market value.

Cost-rental housing is designed to support people who do not qualify for social housing but have a household net income of less than €53,000.

The not-for-profit housing scheme uses rent to cover the cost of the construction, management, and maintenance of the properties.

Niamh Randall, a spokesperson for Respond, said: “With rents set approximately 25% below the market value, we hope these new cost-rental properties will allow working households who are struggling to afford private sector rents to access stable, long-term homes where they can put down roots as part of a local community.” 

To be considered for cost rental housing, applicants must not receive any social housing supports, and must not already own a property.

In addition, the household size must match the size of the property advertised.

Read More

'Very comfortable' stay on Dublin couch advertised on Airbnb for €50/night

More in this section

Cost of living rally in Cork to hear calls for intervention on price increases  Cost of living rally in Cork to hear calls for intervention on price increases 
Cost of living at forefront of students' minds at start of new term at UCC Cost of living at forefront of students' minds at start of new term at UCC
Call for volunteers to help clean up 80 Cork beaches Call for volunteers to help clean up 80 Cork beaches
#Housing#Cost of livingCorkPlace: CorkPlace: Glanmire
Over 800 applications received for 32 cost-rental homes in Glanmire

HSE had initial plan to move Owenacurra residents to dormitory settings

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

  • 2
  • 14
  • 24
  • 30
  • 38
  • 44
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.261 s