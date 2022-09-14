'Very comfortable' stay on Dublin leather couch advertised on Airbnb for €50/night

A “very comfortable leather couch” in a spacious and serene Dublin living room is available for €50 per night — though one reviewer cautioned interested parties they must not mind noise.

The listing on Airbnb is by the same man who had a tent available for rent earlier this week at the back of the same property.

Those interested in taking up the couch are promised access to the kitchen, toilets, showers, and a towel. A cover sheet, duvet, and pillow are also included in the price.

However, the couch is booked out for Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, as well as for September 23 and 24.

The listing adds: “My house is safe, and is a lovely environment to spend a few days.”

And it boasts: “It is quiet after 11pm in my house so you will have your comfort in this spacious and serene space.”

While there are several positive reviews from people who spent single nights at the property while travelling, one review, posted in August, described it as “a business that works and that surfs on the shortage of housing in summer in Dublin”.

The poster of the review said it was for lovers of the “sleep merchant” atmosphere, adding: “I counted 25 pairs of shoes in the morning.”

Another review noted that the property “is fulfilling a need for students and others newly arrived in Dublin".

She added: “Be prepared for noise with white noise machine and/or ear plugs.”

Laura Harmon, executive director of the Irish Council for International Students, said: “The severe accommodation shortage in Ireland means that some people are making a buck off of the desperation of others who need to find somewhere to stay.

“The Irish Council for International Students is calling for more regulations to be enforced in order to clamp down on rogue landlords and those who are advertising substandard accommodation.”

Attempts to contact the advertiser through the site failed.