Cork photographer one of many stranded in Amsterdam after security delays at Schiphol

A Cork photographer says he was one of many passengers left stranded in Amsterdam after missing his flight due to lengthy security delays at Schiphol Airport on Monday.

Brian Lougheed of Ballinora, arrived at Schiphol Airport three-and-a-half hours before his 21.40 Aer Lingus flight to Cork was due to depart - yet still missed it because of a delay at airport security.

According to Mr Lougheed, the airport's security was severely understaffed, with only one security lane open at the busy airport. There was no floor staff on duty to provide information or answer questions from anxious passengers.

Mr Lougheed also says he received mixed messages from the Schiphol Airport and Aer Lingus apps and was totally unaware of the status of his flight until he reached his gate.

“The Aer Lingus app was saying that my flight home was delayed but the Schiphol app was saying that the flight was boarded, and the gate was closed,” he said. Because Mr Lougheed believed there was still a chance he could make the delayed flight, he rushed to his gate — a 20-minute walk.

“By the time I got there, I was in a ball of sweat, but I could still see the plane. However, there was nobody at the gate to let me in.

A guy came up the ramp and I said to him ‘that’s my flight’ and he said ‘closed’ and just walked away from me.

“I had to find my way back out and go through passport control," he said

Luckily for Mr Lougheed, his brother resides in the city so he had a place to stay overnight.

“A couple of guys I was there with for the weekend missed their flights as well. They had to go back into the centre of Amsterdam.

“I’m OK at least because my brother lives here and he came and picked me up from the airport.

I saw kids sleeping on the ground at 11 o’clock. I heard of young people who couldn’t leave the airport because they didn’t have any more money with them for the weekend.

Mr Lougheed was forced to rebook a new flight home today.

“I’m coming home this evening with KLM and it cost me €368. What originally cost me €80 with Aer Lingus has now cost me €80 plus another €368,” he continued.

Mr Lougheed, who is a freelance photographer, said the missed flight also meant he lost out on work scheduled for today.

On Monday, Schiphol Airport asked several airlines to cancel flights between 4pm and 11pm as staffing levels at security were lower than usual. More than 80 flights were cancelled, and about 650 flights were delayed anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours.

Passengers waited in long queues stretching hundreds of metres outside the terminal doors. In a statement the airport said: “After weeks of improvement, Schiphol did not expect to have to take these measures again.

“Employees in the terminal are doing everything they can to ensure that everyone can travel today, but unfortunately there is a chance that travellers will miss their flight due to long waiting times.

“Schiphol regrets the situation that has arisen and understands the disappointment and frustration that it may entail for airlines and travellers. Travellers who miss their flight as a result of long queues at the security check can apply to Schiphol for compensation.”

Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest airports, has battled to deal with the surge in passenger demand since air travel restrictions, with customers complaining of lengthy security and baggage delays throughout the summer.

Aer Lingus was asked for comment.