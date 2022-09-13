Ministers to sign off on rise for minimum wage amid calls for more cost-of-living measures

For the first time in its annual National Minimum Wage report, the Low Pay Commission set out an indicative National Living Wage for 2023 of €13.10
Ministers to sign off on rise for minimum wage amid calls for more cost-of-living measures

The Low Pay Commission has stressed that the minimum wage alone cannot compensate workers for inflation and recent increases in the cost of living. File picture

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 16:55
Elaine Loughlin Deputy Political Editor

Ministers are to sign off on an 80c increase to the minimum wage bringing it to €11.30 per hour from January.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is also expected to recommend that the Living Wage, which is not mandatory, be set at €13.10 for next year, when Cabinet meet tomorrow morning.

The significant increase in the national minimum wage is among a number of recommendations contained in a report from the Low Pay Commission, a statutory body made up of workers' representatives, business representatives and independent experts.

However, the Low Pay Commission has stressed that the minimum wage alone cannot compensate workers for inflation and recent increases in the cost of living, and it recommends additional measures are taken to support minimum wage and low-paid workers.

Earlier this year, the Tánaiste published proposals to phase in a Living Wage by 2026 to replace the National Minimum Wage. The Living Wage will be set at 60% of the median wage.

For the first time in its annual National Minimum Wage report, the Low Pay Commission set out an indicative National Living Wage for 2023 of €13.10. The intention is to phase in the Living Wage between now and 2026 when it will become mandatory.

Mr Varadkar will be returning to Cabinet to sign off on the full living wage plan next month, though the planned phase-in could change over the coming years, depending on inflation and wage growth.

Read More

Taoiseach says he prefers energy credits to price caps

More in this section

Mary Lou McDonald: Varadkar's far-right comments signal 'desperation' Mary Lou McDonald: Varadkar's far-right comments signal 'desperation'
Boris Johnson resignation Mary Lou McDonald calls for cash payments based on earnings to help people pay energy bills
Fianna Fail Party think in-in Mullingar Taoiseach says he prefers energy credits to price caps
Minimum Wage#Budget2023#Cost of livingOrganisation: Low Pay Commission
<p>Michael McGrath has ruled out any suggestion of Paschal Donohoe retaining his current position as president of the Eurogroup as desired by Fine Gael. Picture: RollingNews.ie</p>

McGrath says he, not Donohoe, will represent Ireland at EU finance ministers' meetings

READ NOW
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 10, 2022

  • 14
  • 16
  • 31
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices