Vicky Phelan documentary to open Indie Cork festival

A powerful award-winning documentary on Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan’s revelations concerning startling deficiencies in the cervical cancer system is to be shown at the 10th IndieCork Festival next month.

The documentary on Ms Phelan will open the festival at the Gate Cinema on October 2, ahead of its general nationwide release five days later through Volta Pictures.

Ms Phelan came to national prominence in 2018 on the steps of the High Court in Dublin, when she gave a now infamous address where she exposed the CervicalCheck scandal. A subsequent investigation revealed more than 220 women were affected, while 17 women had already died.

The documentary, Vicky, is an intimate journey into the Kilkenny native’s fight to expose the truth. It also delves into her personal fight to extend her life.

IndieCork festival co-director, Mick Hannigan, said the documentary tells the story of an “extraordinary Irish woman and her fight for justice”.

“It’s an absolute honour to open our 10th-anniversary festival with the film. As well as being the biggest showcase of independent filmmaking in Ireland, IndieCork prides itself on platforming female directors. Vicky, directed by the brilliant Sasha King, is one of many films in this year’s programme with women at the helm, and we’re delighted about that.”

Sasha King said they were pleased to be chosen as the opening film of the prestigious independent festival.

“It took a tribe of formidable and determined women to help this film see a release. And for that, I am very grateful. We are very excited to bring our film to the big screen in Cork.”

IndieCork runs at the Gate Cinema from October 2 to 9 with a diverse programme of international, Irish and local filmmakers. In addition, there will be an online offering from October 2 to 16.

Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 but was given the all-clear after prolonged and intense treatment. However, in 2018 she was informed that an audit carried out by CervicalCheck found that her 2011 smear test had been reported as a false negative.

Within weeks, a CT scan revealed the cancer had returned. The diagnosis was terminal. She went public with what had occurred and her efforts sparked a debate on the treatment and care of cancer patients in Ireland.

The mother of two documented her journey through life in her award-winning best-selling book Overcoming.

Taking to Instagram in August of this year, Ms Phelan said that she had enjoyed spending time with family over the summer, especially with her brother Robbie who was home from New Zealand. Ms Phelan decided to stop chemotherapy in November of 2021 in order to focus on making memories with her family.