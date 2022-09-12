Vicky Phelan documentary to open Indie Cork festival

The documentary on Ms Phelan will open the festival at the Gate Cinema on October 2
Vicky Phelan documentary to open Indie Cork festival

The documentary, Vicky, is an intimate journey into the Kilkenny native’s fight to expose the truth. It also delves into her personal fight to extend her life.

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 15:02
Olivia Kelleher

A powerful award-winning documentary on Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan’s revelations concerning startling deficiencies in the cervical cancer system is to be shown at the 10th IndieCork Festival next month.

The documentary on Ms Phelan will open the festival at the Gate Cinema on October 2, ahead of its general nationwide release five days later through Volta Pictures.

Ms Phelan came to national prominence in 2018 on the steps of the High Court in Dublin, when she gave a now infamous address where she exposed the CervicalCheck scandal. A subsequent investigation revealed more than 220 women were affected, while 17 women had already died.

The documentary, Vicky, is an intimate journey into the Kilkenny native’s fight to expose the truth. It also delves into her personal fight to extend her life.

IndieCork festival co-director, Mick Hannigan, said the documentary tells the story of an “extraordinary Irish woman and her fight for justice”. 

“It’s an absolute honour to open our 10th-anniversary festival with the film. As well as being the biggest showcase of independent filmmaking in Ireland, IndieCork prides itself on platforming female directors. Vicky, directed by the brilliant Sasha King, is one of many films in this year’s programme with women at the helm, and we’re delighted about that.” 

Sasha King said they were pleased to be chosen as the opening film of the prestigious independent festival.

“It took a tribe of formidable and determined women to help this film see a release. And for that, I am very grateful. We are very excited to bring our film to the big screen in Cork.”

IndieCork runs at the Gate Cinema from October 2 to 9 with a diverse programme of international, Irish and local filmmakers. In addition, there will be an online offering from October 2 to 16.

Ms Phelan was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014 but was given the all-clear after prolonged and intense treatment. However, in 2018 she was informed that an audit carried out by CervicalCheck found that her 2011 smear test had been reported as a false negative.

Within weeks, a CT scan revealed the cancer had returned. The diagnosis was terminal. She went public with what had occurred and her efforts sparked a debate on the treatment and care of cancer patients in Ireland.

The mother of two documented her journey through life in her award-winning best-selling book Overcoming.

Taking to Instagram in August of this year, Ms Phelan said that she had enjoyed spending time with family over the summer, especially with her brother Robbie who was home from New Zealand. Ms Phelan decided to stop chemotherapy in November of 2021 in order to focus on making memories with her family.

Read More

Harris: CervicalCheck chief’s comments ‘inappropriate, unfortunate, insensitive’

More in this section

UCC's Glucksman Gallery wins a prestigious art museum award UCC's Glucksman Gallery wins a prestigious art museum award
Planning approved for 31 social and affordable houses in Ardmore Planning approved for 31 social and affordable houses in Ardmore
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 29, 2020 Man killed and teen seriously injured in Co Clare collision
#Vicky PhelanCervical CheckPlace: CorkPerson: Vicky Phelan
Murder

Luxury mattress confiscated from cell of Limerick gangland murderer

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 10, 2022

  • 14
  • 16
  • 31
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices