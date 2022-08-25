Vicky Phelan's recent visit to Giant’s Causeway has been on her bucket list ‘for a long time’

Vicky Phelan says she is glad her health was good enough that should could enjoy a six-day campervan holiday with his husband and son, ticking a major tourist attraction off her bucket list.

Ms Phelan shared on social media that she recently visited Sligo, Donegal, Portrush, and Carlingford with Jim and Darragh before “the main reason” for their trip: a visit to the Giant’s Causeway in Co Antrim.

“It was everything that I thought it would be...and more,” she writes.

“I am so glad that I was well enough to make this trip and to make it to the Giant’s Causeway, which has been on my bucket list for a long time.”

Vicky Phelan at the Giant’s Causeway

She says they rented a “very comfortable campervan and would happily book a similar holiday again.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the vanlife experience and will definitely do it again.”

Their roadtrip was filled with scenic pitstops, including the Mullaghmore Head scenic drive and Assaranca Waterfall, as well as tasty pitstop for brunch, dinner, and, in Portstewart, “the best fish tacos I have ever eaten”. She added they were “blessed” with good weather (“for the most part”).

Ms Phelan says her daughter Amelia stayed in Doonbeg with her parents, joking: “She is soooo not into travelling by campervan.”

It comes two months after Ms Phelan enjoyed a week away with her family in Spain, after receiving the go-ahead from her medical team for the overseas trip.

The mother-of-two has terminal cancer and returned to Ireland for palliative treatment last year following clinical trials in the States.