Parts of busy Cork emergency department closed due to air conditioning fault

Patients having to be relocated to other parts of the hospital
Parts of busy Cork emergency department closed due to air conditioning fault

There is a temporary closure of up to nine resuscitation rooms and Covid isolation rooms in the ED area of Cork University Hospital.

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 14:36
Eoin English

A small section of Cork University Hospital’s (CUH) already under pressure emergency department (ED) has been closed after a fault with its air conditioning system.

A number of patients who were in the area where patients with Covid are isolated have been relocated to other areas of the hospital.

The issue has resulted in the temporary closure of up to nine resuscitation rooms and Covid isolation rooms in the ED area.

Contingency plans have now been put in place pending repairs to the system.

A number of ambulances are on standby at the hospital in case patient transfers are required.

However, the ED is functioning as normal, with the exception of this small area.

Warning of delays

The incident comes a day after the hospital warned of significant delays at its ED following a surge in presentations.

A spokesperson said it was "regrettable" that some patients in the ED may be faced with delays.

"All emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised," the spokesperson said.

The public was asked to contact their local GP or South Doc prior to attending CUH's emergency department.

CUH management also suggested people consider attending the Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, the local injuries units in Bantry General Hospital or Mallow.

Trolley figures

The appeal came as CUH recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys in the country on Monday, with 66.

The figure has reduced to 51 today, according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

It is the second highest 'trolley watch' figure in the country today, behind University Hospital Galway, where 55 people were on trolleys this morning.

Read More

Fermoy primary care centre won't offer services until end of year

More in this section

Greenford stabbing Clare man Thomas O'Halloran stabbed repeatedly in neck and chest, British court told
Locals mourn loss of Limerick man in violent assault Locals mourn loss of Limerick man in violent assault
World War I bombs found in Courtmacsherry World War I bombs found in Courtmacsherry
Health#COVID-19Place: Cork University Hospital
<p>Neighbours and former teachers said that Dylan McCarthy "was a quiet, nice boy growing up".</p>

Gardaí investigating Limerick man's death searching for at least five men

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 20, 2022

  • 14
  • 21
  • 24
  • 35
  • 38
  • 41
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices