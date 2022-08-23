Parts of busy Cork emergency department closed due to air conditioning fault

A small section of Cork University Hospital’s (CUH) already under pressure emergency department (ED) has been closed after a fault with its air conditioning system.

A number of patients who were in the area where patients with Covid are isolated have been relocated to other areas of the hospital.

The issue has resulted in the temporary closure of up to nine resuscitation rooms and Covid isolation rooms in the ED area.

Contingency plans have now been put in place pending repairs to the system.

A number of ambulances are on standby at the hospital in case patient transfers are required.

However, the ED is functioning as normal, with the exception of this small area.

Warning of delays

The incident comes a day after the hospital warned of significant delays at its ED following a surge in presentations.

A spokesperson said it was "regrettable" that some patients in the ED may be faced with delays.

"All emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised," the spokesperson said.

The public was asked to contact their local GP or South Doc prior to attending CUH's emergency department.

CUH management also suggested people consider attending the Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, the local injuries units in Bantry General Hospital or Mallow.

Trolley figures

The appeal came as CUH recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys in the country on Monday, with 66.

The figure has reduced to 51 today, according to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

It is the second highest 'trolley watch' figure in the country today, behind University Hospital Galway, where 55 people were on trolleys this morning.