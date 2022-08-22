Two suspected Second World War bombs found in Courtmacsherry

Discovery made during dredging works, leading to part of pier being closed 
Two suspected Second World War bombs found in Courtmacsherry

The discovery in Courtmacsherry led to an areas of the pier being closed off.  Picture: Andy Gibson

Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 14:03
Noel Baker

Two suspected Second World War bombs have been located near the fishing village of Courtmacsherry in West Cork.

The discovery, made shortly before lunchtime on Monday, resulted in an area of the pier being closed off. The ordnance is expected to be examined by experts in the Defence Forces as to whether they are viable.

The Defence Forces said the 1 Brigade Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team within the Defence Forces, based in Collins Barracks in Cork, was en route to undertake the examination.

However, a spokesperson for the Defence Forces said it was two early to determine the exact nature of what was found, adding it was suspected they were Naval shells.

The surprise discovery was made by contractors dredging an area of the bay on behalf of Cork County Council.

Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat Station DLA and press officer, Vincent O'Donovan, confirmed the discovery had been made and the area sealed off, describing what was found as "little torpedos".

His RNLI colleague, Mark Gannon, said of the two ordnance that were found: "they are like a bomb you'd see in World War 2 flying out of a plane."

A recent meeting of Cork County Council’s Western Committee heard that dredging works were due to commence at Courtmacsherry Harbour on August 8, with the removal of more than 150 truck loads of waste material expected to be taken from the area.

