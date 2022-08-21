Kerry native believed to be Ireland's oldest man dies at 108

Michael lived through the Spanish Flu, the Irish Civil War, two world wars, and the Covid-19 pandemic
Ireland's oldest man Michael O'Connor, 107 years, from Muckross, Killarney, received his second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 last year. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan. 

Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 21:36
Eimer McAuley

Michael O' Connor, believed to be the oldest man in Kerry, has died at the age of 108. 

Originally from Glencar in South Kerry, where he was born in 1913, Michael lived at his home in Muckross before recently moving into the Kenmare Community Hospital, where he passed away this morning. 

In his lifetime Michael lived through the Spanish flu, the Irish Civil War, two world wars, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michael getting his vaccine last year in Killarney. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan. 

Last year in Killarney he got his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and his loved ones have said that he enjoyed good health until very recently. 

Michael fell very ill during the Spanish flu, but he got through it, though his mother sadly died from the illness. 

Michael was five years old when the First World War ended. 

He worked as a radio operator during the Second World War, and the boat he worked on was torpedoed in 1942. 

Having retired in 1980, Michael has credited living honestly as the secret to a long life, and he has been known to enjoy the odd glass of whiskey. 

RTÉ confirmed the Kerryman's death earlier today.

READ NOW
