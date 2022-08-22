Tears, pride and high emotion as Michael Collins' family gather to keep his memory alive

After the pomp and ceremony of Sunday's state commemoration, this was all about family.

A century ago to the day since Michael Collins left a historic Cork city hotel for his tragic date with destiny, his descendants gathered in its lobby to remember and reflect on what might have been as a new portrait was unveiled.

Three generations of Collins's enjoyed an intimate family breakfast as guests of the Imperial Hotel before they unveiled a stunning portrait of Collins, by artist Mick O’Dea, in the lobby.

Still high on the emotion of Sunday’s historic commemoration at the Beál na Bláth ambush site, Collins’ grandniece, Fidela Collins — her father, Sean, a former Fine Gael TD for Cork West was a nephew of Michael Collins — said it has been an emotional, exhausting but ultimately joy-filled few days for her and her extended family.

Colonel Ray O’Lehan, artist Mick O’Dea, and Lieutenant Col Sean Dunne at the Michael Collins centenary commemoration at Cork’s Imperial Hotel.

“I suppose the only words I can use to sum it up are magical and warm and loving,” she said.

“There has been no ill feeling, there's been no nastiness, there is no civil war or politics.

“It's just a celebration of this man who founded our State and we are proud.”

Pride tinged with sadness

But she said the commemorations have been tinged with sadness, admitting that she and other relatives have shed some tears.

“I'm a little bit sad because my dad's generation and my grandfather's generation are not around to see the wonderful celebration of his (Collins’) life,” she said.

Her grandfather was Collins’ oldest brother and she said the light went out in his eyes after Collins was shot on August 22, 1922.

“But he was always there for us. He was a very stoic man, and we all loved him very dearly, but he would have loved to have seen, well obviously that his brother lived but if that didn't happen, he would have loved to have seen the recognition that he's now getting,” she said.

“And I know the same would have been for my dad who was his nephew.

Three generations of Michael Collins' family relations Michelle Hurley, Coleman Collins, Nora Owen, Catherine O’Mahony, Christine Collins, Emma Hurley-Daniels, Fidelma Collins, Emilie, Charlie and Mollie Hurley-Daniels at the Michael Collins centenary commemoration at Cork’s Imperial Hotel.

“So those generations are gone. Those of us that are now the grandnieces and grandnephews — we’re the closest relations to him — for us, these past few days have brought back the memories of our parents.

“So that's the sad part but the positive thing is — and you can't miss it — is the wonderful outpouring of support for Collins, the love for him actually.

“I can't even describe the emotion. I've cried a few times, and that's okay.

“We are remembering our parents, and our grandparents, and what might have been."

Portrait unveiled

Ms Collins was speaking after she, and Collins’ grandnephew, Aidan O’Sullivan helped unveil the portrait with brothers, John and Allen Flynn, owners of the Flynn Collection of hotels, which includes the Imperial Hotel.

The Flynns commissioned the portrait and renovated in luxury 1920s style the Imperial’s room 115 where Collins spent his last night alive.

Hotelier Allen Flynn said his family wanted to honour in a dignified way the hotel’s connection to Collins.

“For us personally, one of the most iconic figures to stay with us was Michael Collins, on the night before his death. For us, it’s a proud day to commemorate from an apolitical point of view the fantastic contribution that Michael Collins made to the Irish state,” he said.

Canvas concept

Artist Mick O’Dea said he based his oil on canvas portrait of Collins on one of the few movie clips that exist of him.

He said he decided not to paint him in uniform, but instead portray Collins the administrator, the Minister for Finance, the brains behind the War of Independence, the intelligence expert and operative, the man at the desk who organised, sent memos, and who did a brilliant job in undermining British rule here, in an effort to capture his humanity, his humor, his complexity, and even his sadness at a time when he felt the world now knew who he was.

“I deliberately have him lower down in a large rectangular to promote the idea of ‘what if?’ What if Collins hadn't died?” he said.

“It's all the ‘what ifs’ about an alternative trajectory that the country could have embarked upon and that is what that space is meant to be about, with his name kind of faded above, and the suggestion of radio signals running across horizontally.

“What I was hoping to achieve is that when one engages with the portrait, on an eye to eye level, that you might speculate, step back a bit and just ponder the ‘what if’.”

Ms Collins said her wider family, from the oldest to the youngest, will have many cherished memories from the last few days.

“Cork has become Collins heaven in one sense,” Ms Collins said.

“There has been no political divide. It's been pure, solid celebration of somebody that helped found the state.

“Civil War politics as we know it is gone. We're not trying to keep the Civil War history going. But we want to keep Collins’ memory going. And we want to keep the love that we have for him going."