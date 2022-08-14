Burst mains leaves 4,000 Kerry premises without water

More than 4,000 Kerry premises — including homes and tourist facilities — are without water today after a major mains from the county's largest water treatment plant near Killarney burst overnight.

Crews from Kerry County Council are working to repair the leak on the mains pipe from Lough Guitane treatment plant to Sheheree Reservoir in Muckross, Killarney, Irish Water said.

The lake supplies customers in Kerry’s main towns of Killarney and Tralee, along with Castleisland, Castlemaine, and areas of east Kerry.

Irish Water said it hopes supply will return in the afternoon, but is warning there may be further interruptions.

“As the network refills it can be put under additional strain, so repair crews are on standby in case of further issues or bursts,” Oliver Harney of Irish Water said.

“As supply returns, we would also like to remind customers to continue to conserve water.”

Irish Water said it understands the inconvenience when a burst mains occurs.

A customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries, it said.

In the past week water restrictions were put in place at night-time in order to guarantee supply to Killorglin where thousands gathered for the annual three-day Puck Fair Festival.

High temperatures — as well as high demand — meant water reservoirs supplying areas west of Killarney as well as Milltown and the Killorglin region were running low.