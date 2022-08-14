Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy win gold in Munich 

The Skibbereen duo held second place for most of the race behind the Swiss boat, but pulled clear over the last 500m to add another medal to their prestigious haul
14 August 2022; Fintan McCarthy, left, and Paul O'Donovan of Ireland celebrate after winning gold in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final A during day 4 of the European Championships 2022 at Olympic Regatta Centre in Munich, Germany. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 11:47
 

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan have won gold in the Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final A at the European Championships in Munich. 

The Skibbereen duo held second place for most of the race behind the Swiss boat, but pulled clear over the last 500m to add another medal to their prestigious haul. 

Italy eventually snatched silver, with Switzerland in third.

Holders of this European title coming into the race, the pair add another gold to the Olympic and World Championship titles. 

Meanwhile, in the lightweight women's double, Lydia Heaphy and Mags Cremen finished fourth.

Reports to follow. . .

Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

