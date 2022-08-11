Water restrictions for Killorglin as thousand flock to region for Puck Fair 

A wild mountain goat is crowned 'King Puck' by Alesha Williams, Queen of Puck Fair, in Killorglin on Wednesday. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 12:42
Anne Lucey

Overnight water restrictions have been put in place in Killorglin as the region copes with high demand caused by thousands of visitors flocking for Puck Fair and low levels in reservoirs

The restrictions are likely to continue until Friday and comes as the country is in the midst of a heatwave. However, the Killorglin town centre — where this year’s King Puck has been installed — is not affected, Irish Water has confirmed.

Water was restricted in several outlying areas between Killarney and Killorglin, including nearby Milltown, between 11 pm and 7am, to allow reservoirs to replenish themselves.

Oliver Harney of Irish Water said there was “high demand” in the vicinity of Killorglin where the Puck Fair was taking place.

Thousands of visitors have arrived for the ancient annual fair and the event drew record crowds on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mr Harney has urged the public to do what they can to conserve water.

“Small changes can make a big difference,” he said.

These included taking a shower rather than a bath and spending less time in the shower.

The restrictions are required to give the reservoirs time to replenish and are necessary during this off-peak time. There is a possibility there could be insufficient water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours without some measures being put in place.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are closely monitoring water levels in a number of areas in Kerry, which is enjoying some of the best of the recent good weather.

“We would ask the public to continue to conserve water over the coming days. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference — and we can all play our part. By reducing the water used, for example turning off the hose and avoiding power washing, we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the rest of the summer,” Mr Harney said.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Irish Water 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.

No kidding around: Puck Fair goat to get fan during festival heat

