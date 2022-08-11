Munster set for 30C heat with higher temperatures to come tomorrow

It's about to get even hotter as the heatwave is set to intensify today with temperatures rising to 29C across the country, and likely to reach 30C in parts of Munster and Leinster.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow high-temperature warning for Munster and Leinster, which is in place from midday on Thursday until 6am on Sunday.

Linda Hughes, from Met Éireann, has said it is unlikely that this warning will be upgraded any higher but some counties — particularly in south Connaught — could be added at a later point.

A weather advisory for hot weather is currently in place for the entire country and will remain in effect until midnight on Monday.

On Wednesday, the highest temperature for August in almost 20 years was recorded in Carlow. A temperature of 29.2C was recorded at Oat Park, the highest August temperature in Ireland since 2003.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland was 33.3C taken in Kilkenny Castle in 1887.

The highest temperature at our synoptic stations today was at Oak Park, Co Carlow with 29.2°C, which is 9.3°C above its 1981-2010 long term average and the highest August temperature in Ireland since 2003📈🌡️ pic.twitter.com/F4hdFpd60G — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 10, 2022

A status orange forest fire risk is in place until next Tuesday. It has been issued by the Department of Agriculture due to the current weather conditions and expected level of risk over the coming days.

Advice to prevent wildfires is to not use barbeques in woodland, and if you see a fire report it to the emergency services.

Pockets of fog this morning will clear making way for a dry, warm and sunny day.

Tonight will be mild with temperatures unlikely to fall below 10C to 15C, however they will stay above 17C in some areas. There will be a light breeze but otherwise it will be a dry and clear night.

Tomorrow is to be even hotter as temperatures will be between 25C and 30C across the country, but they could rise into the low 30s in some inland parts of Munster and Leinster.

There will be no let-up in terms of the heat on Saturday, but thundery downpours will bring the temperature down to the mid-twenties on Sunday, and Monday will see a return to regular temperatures for this time of year.

Meanwhile, Ireland's electricity system is experiencing "tight margins", according to EirGrid, due to low wind, limited electricity imports, and forced outages at a number of generators.

EirGrid issued a system alert (previously known as an amber alert) warning for the potential for temporary electricity supply issues.

Irish Water has also warned that it is watching closely to see if water restrictions will be needed as the hot spell continues.

Interventions are currently underway at 13 water supplies to ensure that they do not run dry, while 60 others across Ireland are on a watch list amid concern they will reach critical levels and may need to be restricted.

'Extra caution'

Joanna Donnelly, a meteorologist with Met Éireann, said it was particularly important that the vulnerable take precautions during the hot weather.

“We’re just not acclimatised to those sorts of temperatures here in Ireland.

“There are vulnerable people in society that need that extra caution overnight especially,” she said.

Ms Donnelly advised people to stay hydrated, close curtains and windows throughout the day and try to keep the temperature in the bedroom as low as possible.

“An anticyclone just moved up over the country and its warm air circulating around, just getting warmer and warmer each day because it hasn’t changed, it hasn’t moved off yet,” Ms Donnelly told Newstalk Breakfast.

“We are actually getting some warmer air moving up over the country from later on today adding to the heat that we’ve been building over the last few days.”

Heatwaves are sweeping the rest of Europe as well, as climatologist John Sweeney has warned the world was effectively reaping the rewards of inaction on climate change.

Cork City Council and the Cork Simon Community have measures in place to protect the city's homeless population from the heat.

“On receipt of the warning for high temperatures all service providers have been asked by Cork City Council to alert all clients in their facilities to the risks involved.

"Cork Simon, who run the Outreach Service, are providing sun-cream and bottled water to all service users. They will conduct extensive outreach checks and engage with anyone rough sleeping to try and encourage them to present to the Day Services and the Accommodation Placement Service," a Cork City Council spokesperson said.

"The Accommodation Placement Service Office run by Cork City Council will also be providing bottled water to any client in need of support who present to us during this time."

They are also asking the public to contact Cork Simon at 021 4278728 or email them at outreach@corksimon.ie if they have concerns about anyone who is sleeping rough.