Six rescued after training yacht gets tangled with lobster pot marker off Ballycotton

The crew of a student training yacht found themselves in difficulty late last night after an incident involving a lobster pot marker.

The crew had set out on their journey on Monday morning as part of a college training voyage to circumnavigate Ireland. Just after 11pm, the vessel's propeller was fouled on a lobster pot marker and the crew found themselves unable to sail to the nearest harbour as there was not enough wind.

Ballycotton RNLI's lifeboat, The Austin Lidbury, was requested to launch to help the nine-metre Dutch yacht at around midnight. Coxswain Eolan Walsh and five crew members were quickly able to locate the yacht and assess the situation.

Having confirmed all people on board were safe, volunteer crew member Alan Cott set about cutting the rope around the propeller and releasing the vessel. The lifeboat crew secured a tow rope to the yacht and returned to Ballycotton pier at around 2.30am.

"It was approximately 11pm when the yacht's propeller became fouled," said Mr Walsh.

"The crew remained calm and made the correct decision to request assistance from the Irish Coast Guard when they encountered propeller difficulties. Everyone onboard was wearing a lifejacket and were relieved to see us."

The yacht's crew will remain in Ballycotton until the necessary repairs have been carried out before setting sail on the rest of their journey.

He reminded those undertaking any water activities to always ensure they have a means of raising the alarm should it be needed. If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble; dial 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.

It has been a busy few days for RNLI crews as many people have been taking to the waters during the hot spell of weather.

Eight people were rescued by RNLI lifeboat crews in three separate incidents off the Cork and Dublin coasts on Sunday.