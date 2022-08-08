Lifeboat crews rescue eight people in three separate incidents in Cork and Dublin

The Howth all-weather lifeboat tows the broken down motorboat back to Howth Harbour. Picture: Howth RNLI

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 15:57
Steven Heaney

Eight people were rescued by RNLI lifeboat crews in three separate incidents off the Cork and Dublin coasts on Sunday. 

On Sunday, a lifeboat launched to help a motorboat that had suffered engine failure about two miles north of Ireland's Eye, an uninhabited island off the coast of Howth. Three people were on board.

With weather conditions favourable, the lifeboat was able to locate the broken down vessel about 15 minutes after launching. Once it had been established that all on board were well, the RNLI crew passed a tow line from their lifeboat and towed the boat back to Howth Harbour.

Then at 7.15pm, the same RNLI crew received a call from a concerned sailor regarding an inflatable dinghy drifting in the Howth sound with three people on board. It is understood that the group got into difficulty while rowing back to Burrow beach.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched immediately after getting the call and a short time later they found that none of those on board were wearing life jackets. Thereafter, the trio were taken onto the RNLI's inshore lifeboat and returned to Howth Harbour. 

"Although the conditions for heading out on the water were good today, things can change very quickly and with inflatables like these, even the slightest wind can take them out to sea," said Howth RNLI inshore lifeboat helm Ian Martin.

"That is why inflatables are not suitable for Irish waters."

Mr Martin urged anyone going out on the water to wear a life jacket suitable for their activity that is in good working order and fits well.

With good weather forecast for the coming week, Mr Martin said the RNLI expect a lot of people to be spending time on or near the water. 

He reminded anyone who do get into difficulty to 'float to Live' — lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. 

"Control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency call 999 or 112 for the Coast Guard," he said. 

Courtmacsherry RNLI crew assist yacht off Seven Heads coastline

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat arriving at the yacht's location on Sunday evening. Picture: RNLI
The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat arriving at the yacht's location on Sunday evening. Picture: RNLI

Also on Sunday evening, the Courtmacsherry lifeboat launched to assist a 48ft yacht which had encountered mechanical difficulties 4.5 miles off the Seven Heads coastline near Clonakilty Bay. 

After the Valentia Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co-Ordination Centre raised the alarm at 7.30pm, the RNLI volunteers boarded the Courtmacsherry station's All-Weather lifeboat and headed to the yacht's last known location. 

Shortly after 8.15pm, the lifeboat found the stricken vessel and its two crew members.

After carrying out an assessment of the yacht's condition, the volunteers attached a tow line and brought it back to the nearest port of Courtmacsherry, where it arrived safely to port just after 10pm. 

"It was great to see the quick reaction of our volunteers on this busy summer evening, who dropped whatever they were at and rushed to the station in order to help other in danger," said Vincent O'Donovan of the Courtmacsherry RNLI. 

The crew involved in the operation off the Cork coast were coxswain Sean O'Farrell, mechanic Dave Philips, and crew members Ken Cashman, Kieran Boyle, Donal Young, Ciaran Hurley, and Denis Murphy.

The drugs were seized at Dublin Airport (Niall Carson/PA)

Major cannabis haul found in package marked 'clothes' at Dublin Airport

