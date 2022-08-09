Major traffic plan in place as Youghal gears up for Ironman

A comprehensive traffic management plan involving detours and road closures will come into operation in the Youghal and East Cork area over the coming weekend as the seaside town celebrates a double-bill Ironman triathlon series.

Saturday's half Ironman and Sunday's full Ironman will effectively see Youghal town pedestrianised, street parking prohibited, and a park-and-ride system in operation.

Local roads leading west to Midleton and arcing back to the town's eastern access will be off limits during both day's cycle stages.

However the N25, including the Youghal bypass, will remain open throughout.

The plan, devised by Cork County Council, An Garda Síochána and Ironman, will see main street parking prohibited from Thursday night.

Residential parking will be available at the Sloblands in town and at the Front Strand, with camper vans accommodated at Youghal Rugby Club, Frogmore.

Drivers can access the town centre as far as the post office from the eastern-end Rhincrew roundabout throughout Friday.

That access will cease from 4am on Saturday to midnight Sunday — except for NCT appointments — with the entire town as far as the Front Strand closed to traffic.

Access to the town's environs will be via Clashadonna, in conjunction with a park and ride system based near the western-end bypass entrance.

From a Clashadonna start point, which is accessible by slip roads from both directions, Youghal's upper regions, as far as and including Cork Hill, can be reached.

"Waterford traffic will enter Youghal at Clashadonna, be directed down the New Line and on to the nearby park-and-ride," said Youghal Garda Sergeant Mark Ward.

"Cork traffic will enter Youghal from the N25 slip road at the bypass and also be directed to the park and ride facility."

Access to front strand retail outlets "will be allowed once the last cyclist has left", he added.

With athletes using car parks, motorists will not be allowed to drive to any beaches, including Redbarn.

"We would encourage people to adopt a mindset of either walking to their destinations or availing of the shuttle service."

The park-and-ride can be booked online here.

A basic charge of €9 per car driver applies, with €4 extra per passenger to a maximum total per car of €16. Alternatively, commuters may pay cash at a slightly higher price.

All bookings extend through the entire weekend with wrist strap ID.

Bus Éireann will mount a temporary stop at the park-and-ride, with passengers shuttled to and from the Front Strand, free of charge.

Road closures across the cycle route, entailing Garryvoe, Saleen, Midleton, Morley's Cross and Youghal, vary between 6am to 12.30pm on Saturday and until 5.30pm on Sunday.

"We believe this traffic plan will work well in enabling everyone to enjoy what is a wonderful occasion for the town," Sgt Ward said.