Youghal in the saddle for timely boost from Ironman for East Cork economy

East Cork is set for a multi-million euro windfall next weekend when the Ironman Cork triathlon series returns to the seaside town of Youghal following a two-year Covid-19 hiatus.

The event returns as an expanded three-day festival, beginning with run-only Ironkids races on Friday night, followed by a half Ironman (70.3 miles) on Saturday and the full Ironman through Sunday.

Sisters Pauline (left) and Anne Neville decked out for this year's Ironman in Youghal.

More than 10,000 competitors and spectators are expected to attend what is Ireland's only Ironman triathlon and one of only four such annual double race weekends in Europe.

Organisers say the extended agenda may double the €6.5m economic boost achieved in 2019's single-day race.

Ironman Cork 2022 initiates a three-year contract between Cork County Council and Ironman's American media corporation Advanced Publications, which acquired the brand from the Chinese Wanda Sports Group in 2020.

Youghal will effectively be pedestrianised across the weekend, with prolonged road closures and shuttle services operating. Over 4,500 athletes from 66 countries have registered in total for the two races, 13 have signed up for both, with a male/female ratio of 75/25.

Youghal local, Sister Noreen Buttimer, home on holidays from Wilmington, Delaware, at her sister's house on Windmill Hill all ready for this year's Ironman.

The numbers predominantly hail from Ireland, Britain and America, followed by Australia and Germany. More than 1,000 children alone will compete in Friday's town centre races.

Twice that number will assemble at Youghal's Front Strand at 6am on Saturday for Ironman 70.3, when the athletes contest a 1,900m swim, culminating at Green Park beach, followed by a 90km cycle via local roads to Midleton and back before a 21.1 km looped run around Youghal's environs.

Sunday's full Ironman contingent of over 2,400 competitors will follow a near identical route twice.

Both races will conclude in the shadow of the iconic Clock Tower, at Market Square as the athletes vie for a total of 45 qualifying slots for the 70.3 and full Ironman 2023 world championships in Finland and Hawaii respectively.

Anne Barry of Treacy's The Nook getting ready for this year's Ironman in Youghal.

Overseeing the logistics, some 800 volunteers have been mostly sourced from sports and community organisations who will receive financial donations in return. There will be no professional male athletes partaking this year, but 50 pro females will contest Sunday's race.

"There is a finite number of pro athletes around and Ironman alternates them to different occasions," explains Ironman Ireland and UK race director, John Wallnutt. The closer the weekend draws the more the flags, banners and window displays proliferate.

It's a vista further enlivened by the vast array of flower baskets now lining a landscape invigorated by a constant flow of athletes swimming, cycling and jogging the course in advance.

Local florist Kay Curtin, who has assisted with several window displays, says a town dealing with the legacy of Covid and rising costs is grateful for the positivity of Ironman.

The closer the weekend draws the more the flags, banners and window displays proliferate.

"It's so encouraging to see people decorating their windows and looking forward to a busy weekend ahead," she says. "The town needs this".

Youghal Chamber of Tourism and Development vice-chair and owner of Clancy's bar, Pádraig Hennessy, says the timing is ideal.

"As well as being post-pandemic, we were facing the perfect storm of locals leaving on holiday and a shortage of hotel accommodation. It brings visitors here not just for the weekend but either side of it and showcases the town".

A unique feature of Ironman in Youghal is the muscle-churning 21% gradient cycle up Windmill Hill's 150 metre incline, which was a major spectator point in 2019. The climb will now include a time trial, running commentary and a 'King and Queen of Windmill Hill ’ award for fastest up.

Local florist Kay Curtin

The organisers are asking spectators to create an emerald 'tunnel' by "wearing green" as they line the hill. Whether 'taking ownership' of the challenge detracts from the atmosphere and public spontaneity remains to be seen.

The weekend may be considered a confidence vote after the inaugural Ironman saw thousands of fun-driven spectators cheer the athletes throughout a day of incessant wind and rain that even caused the swim discipline's cancellation.

That warm embrace was much evident again this year amidst accommodation fears after two of Youghal's three hotels were given over to house Ukrainian evacuees.

The development threatened to pull the bike out from under 45 Ironman staff and an untold number of athletes and visitors, until hundreds of householders across the region offered rooms - and even back gardens for tents.

Local man David Herlihy in training for his first Ironman in Youghal. The town will effectively be pedestrianised across the weekend, with prolonged road closures and shuttle services operating.

"The public's support and enthusiasm is phenomenal - and I don’t use that word lightly”, says Mr Wallnutt.

"We love revisiting Youghal because people are super positive and helpful," he continues. "They focus on finding solutions rather than on problems, not least Cork County Council and local gardaí."

Ironman Ireland and UK race director, John Wallnutt.

Ironman returns as Youghal's emergence from decades of recessionary blight to family-focused leisure and heritage tourism continues apace.

"It's a major compliment to the town, alongside the new 1.4km beach boardwalk extension, the impending greenway next year and increasingly busy water activities, including national surf lifesaving championships," says Youghal Business Alliance chair, Ger Flanagan.

Ger Flanagan, Youghal Business Alliance

Amidst the benign engagement and rising economic tide Mr Wallnutt confides that, all going well long-term, Ironman will "be happy to stay as long as Youghal is happy to host us".