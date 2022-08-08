Cobh urged to declare ‘hedgehog safe zones’ after spike in roadkill

A Cork harbour town has been urged to declare itself a safe haven for hedgehogs after an apparent spike in the number of hog-related roadkills in recent months.

Cobh Tidy Towns group says it is now considering a request to install signs on the main approach road to the town on Great Island, which runs alongside an important hedgehog habitat, urging motorists to slow down for the sake of hedgehogs, and advising people of the presence of the hedgehog habitat.

Chairman Hendrick Verwey said they may even look at the feasibility of creating “hedgehog safe zones” or installing hedgehog crossings in certain areas in a bid to protect the prickly little creature.

It follows a plea from Dr Mary Stack, a scientist and retired environmental officer with Cork County Council, who has removed several dead hedgehogs from roads in the area in recent weeks.

Hedgehogs are often struck by vehicles while out when foraging for food or looking for a mate, with males known to travel over 2km at night just to find that special someone.

Dr Stack said hedgehogs and other creatures like badgers and foxes, stand little chance with an estimated 19,000 daily traffic movements on the main road into Cobh and she urged motorists to spare a thought for the diminishing wildlife.

Hedgehogs are often struck by cars when out foraging for food or looking for a mate. Picture: Alamy/PA

“It is their island as well as ours,” she said.

“All this area has been rich in wildlife. There needs to be a balance between public awareness and development, with assistance from the local authority and other groups about how best we as citizens and wildlife can live together.

“But it just seems to me that wildlife is losing out."

Her plea comes ahead of a Cork Nature Network workshop as part of heritage week at Fota Wildlife Park on Saturday, led by Elaine O’Riordan, a technician in zoology at NUI Galway’s School of Natural Science, on how to record hedgehogs and how to make your garden more hedgehog friendly.

Meanwhile, the people are being encouraged to take part in the Irish Hedgehog Survey 2022 here.

Recent studies have shown that in Europe, an average of up to four hedgehogs are killed per kilometre of road each year.