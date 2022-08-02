Miriam Margolyes is filming in Ireland, while Vanessa Feltz tries Cobh's new food market

Beloved British-Australian actress Miriam Margoyles is going on the road in Ireland filming a new TV show — with a rather unlikely partner.

The Harry Potter star's castmate is none other than Dublin Senator Lynn Ruane.

Senator Ruane, who hosts the On The Margins podcast, shared a short video of the two setting off on their road trip on Monday, with Margoyles giving a shoutout to the Senator's hometown of Tallaght.

The pair have embarked on the road trip to explore the life of playwright and Abbey Theatre founder Lady Gregory.

The show, Lady Gregory – Ireland’s First Social Influencer is a two-part series, produced by Kite Entertainment. It will air on RTÉ One.

Meanwhile, in Cork, TV star Vanessa Feltz has been dining out and enjoying the views from Cork Harbour.

Vanessa Feltz is in Cork with her fiancé Ben Ofoedu.

In a TikTok clip, the former Celebrity Big Brother star can be seen admiring The Boatyard, Cobh's new shipping container food market

"They've got these restaurants in shipping containers," she enthuses, "I think the food's going to be absolutely great."

"The atmosphere is fantastic."

The broadcaster has been visiting East Cork for more than 25 years, and has previously spoken about her love affair with Ballymaloe.