Waterford businessman fails in attempt to secure planning permission for new Dungarvan hotel

A well-known West Waterford businessman has failed in his latest attempt to secure planning permission for a new hotel on Dungarvan's quayside.

Stud farm owner Michael Ryan had appealed a decision by Waterford City and County Council to reject his plans for a 10-storey apartment and leisure complex on the site of an office block known as 'Bridge House' at the junction of Davitt’s Quay and Walsh Street.

He proposed demolishing Bridge House and building a 66-bedroom hotel across nine storeys, with a function room, exhibition area and dining areas included.

However, An Bord Pleanála has backed the local authority and said the design, scale and bulk of the development would be out of character with the area.

It is the latest in the developer's struggles with planners, with An Bord Pleanála currently considering a separate appeal by Mr Ryan for a 40-bedroom boutique hotel measuring seven storeys on Davitt’s Quay.

It said the development's overall scale, height and design would be out of place with its surroundings and criticised plans to have "zero onsite" parking for the hotel.

Bridge House was originally constructed in the some 60 years ago and previously functioned as commercial offices for Waterford Creamery.

The three-storey building, which sits prominently on the approach to the town centre, is now vacant.

Mr Ryan's appeal stated the impact of the hotel would not be wayward and that traffic issues could be resolved.

However, the board felt it would still "seriously detract" from the architectural character of the surrounding area, which includes nine protected structures within 100m of the building, including the Bank House and Áras Brúgha council offices.

'Worsen traffic problems'

The managing director of another listed building, Lawlor’s Hotel, also submitted an observation, claiming the proposal would "worsen traffic problems" in Dungarvan and have a visual impact on his own premises.

Hotelier Michael Burke added: "Whilst the promotion of tourism is encouraged, there is concern that the proposed development may not be sustainable given its size and scale."

The inspector noted the traffic management plan stated that "no onsite car parking" would be provided, with 48 car parking spaces to be reserved in the Town Centre Car Park and 60 spaces in the Shopping Centre Car Park for staff and guests.

The proposal contained allowances for cycle parking and vehicle set-down areas rather than additional car parking spaces.

"I am not satisfied that the proposed zero provision of car parking — with no car parking at all for staff, visitors, or residents of the hotel — would not lead to wider traffic management issues arising," An Bord Pleanála's inspector said.

Planning was previously refused in July 2021 for similar concerns while in September 2019 the board refused permission for the demolition of Bridge House for a 10-storey block to include a leisure centre with swimming pool.